Returns For 15/02/2013

Here are the returns for 15/02:

AMZN: Bought 269.31, Sold 266.15, Return: -1.1%

GOOG: Bought 787.49, Sold 791.15, Return: 0.46%

Total Daily Profit: -848

Daily Return: -0.0848%

Some lessons to be learned from this experience:

1) Holding overnight positions is risky! Particularly if they are Short Positions.

2) Trading systems can freeze up when you least expect them to, risk management is very necessary!

3) Patience is virtue; if you wait, positions become profitable (usually).

Feel free to leave comments/suggestions!