Final Forecasts for today : UPDATE: Sorry, I wasn't aware today was a Public holiday! These will be the forecasts for tomorrow now, though I expect them not to be very accurate, given the market has been closed for 3 days now.

Name Direction Confidence Fit Robust Forecast OK ? GOOG UP N/A Ok No Check AAPL DOWN 93% Bad Yes NO AMZN DOWN 31% OK Yes Check IBM UP 83% Good No Check PCLN DOWN 60% Bad Yes NO