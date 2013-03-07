Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Preliminary Forecasts For 08/03/2013 20:53 GMT

|Includes: AAPL, AMZN, BKNG, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), IBM

Preliminary forecasts for 08/03/2013 based on prices as of 3:42 PM EST.

Name

Direction

Confidence

Fit

Robust

Forecast OK?

GOOG

UP

73%

OK

Yes

Yes

AAPL

UP

80%

OK

Yes

Yes

AMZN

UP

64%

OK

Yes

Yes

IBM

UP

N/A

OK

Yes

Check

PCLN

UP

N/A

OK

NO

Check

Prices used for calculating forecasts:

GOOG: 833.49

AAPL: 431.45

AMZN: 274.32

IBM: 209.32

PCLN: 721.02