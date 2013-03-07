Preliminary Forecasts For 08/03/2013 20:53 GMT
|Includes: AAPL, AMZN, BKNG, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), IBM
Preliminary forecasts for 08/03/2013 based on prices as of 3:42 PM EST.
|
Name
|
Direction
|
Confidence
|
Fit
|
Robust
|
Forecast OK?
|
GOOG
|
UP
|
73%
|
OK
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
AAPL
|
UP
|
80%
|
OK
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
AMZN
|
UP
|
64%
|
OK
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
IBM
|
UP
|
N/A
|
OK
|
Yes
|
Check
|
PCLN
|
UP
|
N/A
|
OK
|
NO
|
Check
Prices used for calculating forecasts:
GOOG: 833.49
AAPL: 431.45
AMZN: 274.32
IBM: 209.32
PCLN: 721.02