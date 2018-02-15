Apple And VW Up In A Tree?

Volkswagen's design boss says he's looking to Apple as a source for inspiration for future VW EVs

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is looking at Apple (AAPL.O) products for guidance on how to style its new generation of electric cars, its top designer said, as the automaker aims to turn profits on battery-powered vehicles when they launch in 2020. “What’s at stake is to be as significant, purist and clear as possible and also to visualize a completely new architecture.”



Just listen to his language: "Significant," ... "purist and clear," ... "A completely new architecture," ....

Doesn't that sound like an open door for a collaboration? I know Apple have worked closely with VW in the past (and possibly present). I wonder if there's more than "inspiration" going on.



Considering Apple's enormous investment in R&D in vehicles and vehicle OS and subsystems (Apple snatched some key members of Blackberry's QNX OS team - QNX is at the core of many manufacturer's driver interfaces. They lost Mercedes just this year as a client), and the "known known" Apple have a CarOS in the works, there may be headlights ahead.