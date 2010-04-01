Weekly Stock Market Overview - 4/1/2010

It was an up week for the major markets. For the week the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 76.71 points or 0.71%. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 11.51 points or 0.99%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 7.45 points or 0.31%. Read More ...

The Energy sector was the strongest sector (4.39%) last week followed by the Materials sector (2.46%). The Consumer Discretionary sector was the worst performing sector (0.03%) of the week followed by the Technology sector (0.26%).

The Consumer Goods sector is the most overvalued sector followed by Healthcare, while Meat Products, Confectioners, and Auto Parts are among the most overvalued industries. The Technology sector is the most oversold sector followed by Industrial Goods, while Long Distance Carriers, Information Technlgy Svcs, and General Contractors are among the most oversold industries.

Weekly S&P 500 Winners

Gains/Loses(%) Symbol Company Sector 11.94% PXD Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Energy 10.73% RDC Rowan Cos. Energy 10.03% SWN Southwestern Energy Co. Utilities

Weekly S&P 500 Loosers

Gains/Loses(%) Symbol Company Sector -8.87% F Ford Motor Consumer Discretionary -6.39% LEN Lennar Corp. Consumer Discretionary -5.12% PHM Pulte Homes, Inc. Consumer Discretionary