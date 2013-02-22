Ambarella powers the Dropcam, which is a Wi-Fi video surveillance camera. Even though it costs $149 with additional monthly costs for optional DVR plans, the product seems to be doing extremely well. Consumers love how easy it is to setup the camera over WiFi and buying multiple units for their homes and even offices. The video quality is reportedly great and the DVR-in-the-cloud feature is quite handy. Supposedly, Dropcam generates more video-in (upload) compared to even YouTube since the cameras are typically on all the time.

The Security IP cameras can take off in a huge way since the Analog surveillance cameras are slowly being phased out and since it is orders of magnitude simpler to use Ethernet and/or WiFi enabled cameras that directly encode multi-resolution, multi-rate H.264 video.

Automotive Video Camera Recorders

Think of the automotive camera recorder as the "black-box" used in commercial airplanes. This is a nascent market that has the potential to take off in big numbers. The Ambarella A7L-A introduced at

CES 2013 offers dual-video camera option and low-light sensitivity and wide field of view. It is a highly integrated chip that should see widespread deployment in both after-market as well as OEM car equipment. Insurers in Japan, South Korea and other places have been very pleased with the introduction of "Taxicams" that can be used to recreate the scene of accident with the DVR features of these automotive cameras.

RISKS

The high-tech industry is extremely fast-paced and sometimes fickle as well. Ambarella was well entrenched in the pocket video cameras that completely vanished between 2011 and 2012 (Cisco even stopped selling their ever popular Flip cameras). Right now the wearable cameras are selling well, but there is nothing to suggest that the category would exist in five years from now. However, the management appears nimble and in tune with their customers and end-users demands and needs.

Semiconductor companies are faced with ever declining average selling prices (NYSE:ASP) for their chips. This is especially true for suppliers of consumer electronics devices due to market pressure and competition. However, some of the Ambarella chips are used in products with an annuity-based revenue stream like the Dropcam DVR plan, the broadcast infrastructure encoders and the GoPro line of camera mounts and accessories. These help mitigate the relentless pressure on chip pricing to some extent.

The lock-in period for certain insiders to sell the stock after IPO has not yet expired so there could be some pressure on the stock price in the next couple of months though this would not necessarily scare me away. The entire high-tech startup industry is based on the capitalist premise of creating exciting technology and products and being rewarded for it.

Even though Ambarella is in a niche market with some amazing products, it is not without competitors. Zoran, now owned by CSR (OTCPK:CSRLF) makes video encoder and transcoder products and was in the original Flip cameras. Broadcom has video encoders and transcoders though no major SoC that overlaps with Ambarella offerings. Canadian company Vixs is one of the biggest competitors in the broadcast infrastructure space. A lot of the Japanese, Korean and Taiwanese players design and build their own chips.

