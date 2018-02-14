The Holy Grail For Bitcoin Trading

Correlations are very important and in bitcoin, this is essential.

People don't like transaction fees. When transaction fees go to $50/transaction, people will stop using bitcoin. Transactions will go down and the bitcoin price will go down.

So what do you do then? You buy bitcoin when transaction fees are low and you sell bitcoin when transaction fees are high. It's that simple. I would only buy bitcoin when transaction fees are in the $10/transaction. A sane person wouldn't want to pay more than $10/transaction.