Update: Risk Tolerance Indicator - Mar 2018

The Risk-Tolerance indicator closed February at .794 with the S&P 500 (SPY) at $2713.83. The indicator ranges from -1.0 to +1.0 and while down from its recent 18-yet highs, remains very bullish.

The indicator is based on the volatility spread between traditionally risky equities, and those traditionally considered to be safer. Positive values indicate that investors are exhibiting a tolerance for risk, while negative values indicate risk averseness in the market. As bull-markets peak and turn downward, the indicator has historically given visibility into changes in market behavior before prices start falling, but it is less useful at identifying market bottoms.

4-year and 17-year charts of the indicator are shown below, alongside the S&P 500 index.