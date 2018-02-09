Why This Has Been A Healthy Correction
Make no mistake, the recent equity market correction has been scary - even for investment professionals programmed not to panic. After all, as memories of previous corrections faded, we all became more accustomed to smooth sailing markets. If the slope of the Winter Olympics Downhill Skiing course is anything like the slope of the latest correction in equity markets, we're in for some exciting runs. There were two similar drops in mid-2015 and early 2016, but the current decline has been wicked, to say the least.
The good news, if we end up being correct, is that this decline was too much too fast. The chart below shows the average bear market and average correction for markets since World War 2. The orange line is the current decline and as the chart shows, it has already dropped more than the average correction and has done so in less time. We think the drop was exacerbated by nervous investors that already had their finger on the trigger to sell at the earliest signs.
But with earnings estimates still strong, we believe this strong of a sell-off in such a short-time is a great opportunity to reevaluate buying stocks with positive long-term fundamentals. We would suggest treading lightly into these positions in the event the market continues to fall, but in our opinion, this is one of those 'be greedy when others are fearful' situations.
