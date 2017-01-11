I Bought $KNDI On Bullish Pattern, Hot China Stock Momentum

The stock chart of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) is extremely bullish. Anytime investors see a sharp move up, followed by choppy sideways action, it is a positive sign. Kandi Technologies has this beautiful setup and will likely head higher in the coming days. In addition, there is a trend line break that can be watched for a trigger. Note the down-sloping trend line that makes up the top of the triangle. When Kandi Technologies breaks above that line, the buyers will sweep in and the stock will surge. The upside is $8.00 from a current price of $5.26.