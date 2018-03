Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) are up 110% in the last year. This run is finally nearing an end as the stock approaches its all-time highs at $92.00. For patient investors looking to short the stock, this will be the spot. The odds of the stock surging higher than $92 in the near-term...without a pullback are slim. This represents a high reward, low risk shorting opportunity. The pull back target is $74.25.