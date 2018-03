Climbers And Dogs Midday Report (3/8/13)

AZN Astrazeneca Plc Ads $45.47 -0.33 -1% 1,341 108%

E Eni Spa Ads $46.94 -0.36 -1% 65 -79%

NOK Nokia Corp Ads $3.66 -0.04 -1% 24,145 13%

PSO Pearson Plc Adr $17.49 -0.17 -1% 675 373%

RDSA Royal Dutch Shell A Ads $66.12 -0.78 -1% 1,189 34%

INTC Intel Corp $21.57 -0.32 -1% 26,636 58%

AFL A F L A C Inc $50.79 -0.78 -2% 2,235 67%

FL Foot Locker Inc $33.35 -1.96 -6% 6,026 678%

