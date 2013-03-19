Pretty Girls And Railroads Midday Report (3/19/13)

WAB Wabtec $99.32 -0.73 -1% 38 -53%

CNI Canadian Natl Ry Co $97.84 -0.79 -1% 225 22%

COG Cabot Oil & Gas Corp $67.25 -0.59 -1% 556 -24%

LAD Lithia Motors Inc Cl A $45.00 -0.48 -1% 25 -73%

PTR Petrochina Co Ltd Adr $133.05 -1.60 -1% 19 -29%

GWR Genesee & Wyoming Inc $92.01 -1.83 -2% 85 -29%

PRTA Prothena Corp plc $6.51 -0.14 -2% 08 -78%

FRO Frontline Ltd Adr $2.10 -0.06 -3% 274 -6%

SAN Banco Santander Sa Adr $7.24 -0.26 -3% 4,324 193%

