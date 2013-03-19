Pretty Girls And Railroads Midday Report (3/19/13)

|EBIX
|Ebix Inc
|$15.45
|0.36
|2%
|229
|11%
|CEL
|Cellcom Israel Ltd
|$8.26
|0.18
|2%
|86
|19%
|DEO
|Diageo Plc Ads
|$123.23
|2.27
|2%
|285
|70%
|ULTA
|Ulta Salon Cosm & Frag
|$74.72
|0.76
|1%
|808
|80%
|AB
|Alliancebernstein Hld Lp
|$21.88
|0.22
|1%
|100
|-28%
|PSX
|Phillips 66
|$65.67
|0.64
|1%
|1,319
|-9%
|IAU
|Ishares Gold Trust
|$15.69
|0.09
|1%
|3,693
|34%
LOSERS
|WAB
|Wabtec
|$99.32
|-0.73
|-1%
|38
|-53%
|CNI
|Canadian Natl Ry Co
|$97.84
|-0.79
|-1%
|225
|22%
|COG
|Cabot Oil & Gas Corp
|$67.25
|-0.59
|-1%
|556
|-24%
|LAD
|Lithia Motors Inc Cl A
|$45.00
|-0.48
|-1%
|25
|-73%
|PTR
|Petrochina Co Ltd Adr
|$133.05
|-1.60
|-1%
|19
|-29%
|GWR
|Genesee & Wyoming Inc
|$92.01
|-1.83
|-2%
|85
|-29%
|PRTA
|Prothena Corp plc
|$6.51
|-0.14
|-2%
|08
|-78%
|FRO
|Frontline Ltd Adr
|$2.10
|-0.06
|-3%
|274
|-6%
|SAN
|Banco Santander Sa Adr
|$7.24
|-0.26
|-3%
|4,324
|193%
Disclosure: I am long EBIX, CEL, DEO, ULTA, AB, PSX, IAU, WAB, CNI, COG, LAD, PTR, GWR, PRTA, FRO, SAN.