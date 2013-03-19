Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Pretty Girls And Railroads Midday Report (3/19/13)

|Includes: AB, CEL, CNI, COG, DEO, Ebix Inc (EBIX), FRO, GWR, IAU, LAD, PRTA, PSX, PTR, SAN, ULTA, WAB
EBIX Ebix Inc $15.45 0.36 2% 229 11%
CEL Cellcom Israel Ltd $8.26 0.18 2% 86 19%
DEO Diageo Plc Ads $123.23 2.27 2% 285 70%
ULTA Ulta Salon Cosm & Frag $74.72 0.76 1% 808 80%
AB Alliancebernstein Hld Lp $21.88 0.22 1% 100 -28%
PSX Phillips 66 $65.67 0.64 1% 1,319 -9%
IAU Ishares Gold Trust $15.69 0.09 1% 3,693 34%

LOSERS

WAB Wabtec $99.32 -0.73 -1% 38 -53%
CNI Canadian Natl Ry Co $97.84 -0.79 -1% 225 22%
COG Cabot Oil & Gas Corp $67.25 -0.59 -1% 556 -24%
LAD Lithia Motors Inc Cl A $45.00 -0.48 -1% 25 -73%
PTR Petrochina Co Ltd Adr $133.05 -1.60 -1% 19 -29%
GWR Genesee & Wyoming Inc $92.01 -1.83 -2% 85 -29%
PRTA Prothena Corp plc $6.51 -0.14 -2% 08 -78%
FRO Frontline Ltd Adr $2.10 -0.06 -3% 274 -6%
SAN Banco Santander Sa Adr $7.24 -0.26 -3% 4,324 193%
             
Data provided by William O'Neil + Co., Inc. © 2013. All Rights Reserved.        
Investor's Business Daily is a registered trademark of Investor's Business Daily, Inc.        
Reproduction or redistribution other than for personal use is prohibited.        
All prices are delayed at least 20 minutes.          

Disclosure: I am long EBIX, CEL, DEO, ULTA, AB, PSX, IAU, WAB, CNI, COG, LAD, PTR, GWR, PRTA, FRO, SAN.