Widows And Orphans Midday Report (6/14/13)

|Includes: AAPL, AGNC, BKCC, BRK.B, CAT, CSX, CTB, CYS, DHCP, DHY, DWDP, EFC, EXG, GE, GOLD, GRMN, HLF, JPM, KCAP, KKR, LMT, LO, MGA, 3M Company (MMM), MSFT, MT, NAT, OZM, PBI, PSEC, SCCO, SKM, SLRC, SXL, TMO, TOT, TWO, V, VOD, VZ, XIN, ZTR

WINNERS

 

 

Symbol Company Name Price Price Chg. Price % Chg. Volume (000) Volume % Chg.
HLF Herbalife Ltd $48.58 1.72 4% 1,587 20%
SXL Sunoco Logistics Ptnr Lp $65.24 1.67 3% 92 -26%
KKR K K R & Co Lp $19.70 0.45 2% 779 -45%
SLRC Solar Capital Ltd $23.39 0.32 1% 274 79%
GOLD Randgold Resources Adr $76.37 0.88 1% 607 28%
VZ Verizon Communications $51.15 0.51 1% 6,989 3%
PSEC Prospect Capital Corp $10.39 0.10 1% 1,604 4%
OZM Och-Ziff Cap Mgmt Cl A $10.98 0.08 1% 355 -45%
XIN Xinyuan Real Estate Ads $4.50 0.03 1% 191 1%
EFC Ellington Financial $23.26 0.15 1% 140 1%
TWO Two Harbors Investment $10.99 0.07 1% 4,447 30%

LOSERS

 

 

GE General Electric Co $23.56 -0.13 -1% 12,783 -41%
PBI Pitney-Bowes Inc $14.51 -0.08 -1% 725 -70%
V Visa Inc Cl A $181.14 -1.11 -1% 1,068 -31%
BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Cl B $114.21 -0.78 -1% 1,051 -51%
AGNC American Capital Agency $25.60 -0.19 -1% 5,232 11%
CTB Cooper Tire & Rubber Co $33.55 -0.27 -1% 2,166 126%
ZTR Zweig Total Return Fund $13.00 -0.12 -1% 19 -45%
MT Arcelor Mittal Cl A $12.16 -0.12 -1% 2,982 -18%
MSFT Microsoft Corp $34.36 -0.36 -1% 23,036 -23%
SI Siemens A G Adr $105.28 -1.33 -1% 107 -48%
DHY Credit Suisse Hi Yld Bd $3.08 -0.04 -1% 307 17%
AAPL Apple Inc $430.21 -5.76 -1% 5,362 -36%
NAT Nordic Amer Tanker Ltd $8.21 -0.11 -1% 156 -65%
SCCO Southern Copper Corp $29.78 -0.46 -2% 765 -30%
CAT Caterpillar Inc $83.78 -1.36 -2% 2,535 -32%
SKM S K Telecom Co Ltd Ads $20.68 -0.34 -2% 1,152 27%
JPM J P Morgan Chase & Co $53.13 -1.04 -2% 7,793 -36%
WAC Walter Investment Mgmt $37.26 -0.73 -2% 326 -23%
GRMN Garmin Ltd $33.94 -0.67 -2% 493 -9%
DD Dupont De Nemours & Co $52.49 -1.39 -3% 6,005 65%
BKCC Blackrock Kelso Cap Corp $9.51 -0.33 -3% 411 24%
             
Indexes
NASDAQ Composite -0.53%
S&P 500 -0.58%
Dow Jones Industrial Average -0.75%
Russell 2000 -0.75%
Portfolios
Pretty Girls and Railroads -0.03%
Widows and Orphans -0.08%
Climbers and Dogs -0.32%
Cumulative -0.14%

Disclosure: I am long MMM, AGNC, AAPL, MT, BRK.B, BKCC, CAT, CTB, DHY, CSX, CYS, DD, EXG, EFC, GRMN, GE, HLF, JPM, KCAP, KKR, LMT, LO, MGA, MSFT, NAT, OZM, PBI, PSEC, GOLD, RSO, SI, SKM, SLRC, SCCO, SXL, TMO, TOT, TWO, VZ, V, VOD, WAC, XIN, ZTR.