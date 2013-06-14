Widows And Orphans Midday Report (6/14/13)

WINNERS
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Price
|Price Chg.
|Price % Chg.
|Volume (000)
|Volume % Chg.
|HLF
|Herbalife Ltd
|$48.58
|1.72
|4%
|1,587
|20%
|SXL
|Sunoco Logistics Ptnr Lp
|$65.24
|1.67
|3%
|92
|-26%
|KKR
|K K R & Co Lp
|$19.70
|0.45
|2%
|779
|-45%
|SLRC
|Solar Capital Ltd
|$23.39
|0.32
|1%
|274
|79%
|GOLD
|Randgold Resources Adr
|$76.37
|0.88
|1%
|607
|28%
|VZ
|Verizon Communications
|$51.15
|0.51
|1%
|6,989
|3%
|PSEC
|Prospect Capital Corp
|$10.39
|0.10
|1%
|1,604
|4%
|OZM
|Och-Ziff Cap Mgmt Cl A
|$10.98
|0.08
|1%
|355
|-45%
|XIN
|Xinyuan Real Estate Ads
|$4.50
|0.03
|1%
|191
|1%
|EFC
|Ellington Financial
|$23.26
|0.15
|1%
|140
|1%
|TWO
|Two Harbors Investment
|$10.99
|0.07
|1%
|4,447
|30%
LOSERS
|GE
|General Electric Co
|$23.56
|-0.13
|-1%
|12,783
|-41%
|PBI
|Pitney-Bowes Inc
|$14.51
|-0.08
|-1%
|725
|-70%
|V
|Visa Inc Cl A
|$181.14
|-1.11
|-1%
|1,068
|-31%
|BRKB
|Berkshire Hathaway Cl B
|$114.21
|-0.78
|-1%
|1,051
|-51%
|AGNC
|American Capital Agency
|$25.60
|-0.19
|-1%
|5,232
|11%
|CTB
|Cooper Tire & Rubber Co
|$33.55
|-0.27
|-1%
|2,166
|126%
|ZTR
|Zweig Total Return Fund
|$13.00
|-0.12
|-1%
|19
|-45%
|MT
|Arcelor Mittal Cl A
|$12.16
|-0.12
|-1%
|2,982
|-18%
|MSFT
|Microsoft Corp
|$34.36
|-0.36
|-1%
|23,036
|-23%
|SI
|Siemens A G Adr
|$105.28
|-1.33
|-1%
|107
|-48%
|DHY
|Credit Suisse Hi Yld Bd
|$3.08
|-0.04
|-1%
|307
|17%
|AAPL
|Apple Inc
|$430.21
|-5.76
|-1%
|5,362
|-36%
|NAT
|Nordic Amer Tanker Ltd
|$8.21
|-0.11
|-1%
|156
|-65%
|SCCO
|Southern Copper Corp
|$29.78
|-0.46
|-2%
|765
|-30%
|CAT
|Caterpillar Inc
|$83.78
|-1.36
|-2%
|2,535
|-32%
|SKM
|S K Telecom Co Ltd Ads
|$20.68
|-0.34
|-2%
|1,152
|27%
|JPM
|J P Morgan Chase & Co
|$53.13
|-1.04
|-2%
|7,793
|-36%
|WAC
|Walter Investment Mgmt
|$37.26
|-0.73
|-2%
|326
|-23%
|GRMN
|Garmin Ltd
|$33.94
|-0.67
|-2%
|493
|-9%
|DD
|Dupont De Nemours & Co
|$52.49
|-1.39
|-3%
|6,005
|65%
|BKCC
|Blackrock Kelso Cap Corp
|$9.51
|-0.33
|-3%
|411
|24%
|Data provided by William O'Neil + Co., Inc. © 2013. All Rights Reserved.
|Investor's Business Daily is a registered trademark of Investor's Business Daily, Inc.
|Reproduction or redistribution other than for personal use is prohibited.
|All prices are delayed at least 20 minutes.
|Indexes
|NASDAQ Composite -0.53%
|S&P 500 -0.58%
|Dow Jones Industrial Average -0.75%
|Russell 2000 -0.75%
|Portfolios
|Pretty Girls and Railroads -0.03%
|Widows and Orphans -0.08%
|Climbers and Dogs -0.32%
|Cumulative -0.14%
Philip Morris Is A Great Dividend Play
The Outsider • Fri, Jun 14 • 7 Comments
- KRFT
Kraft: Attractive Dividend Yield With Low Growth Prospects
investec • Thu, Jun 13 • 8 Comments
-
WMT
Wal-Mart Offers Low Prices Every Day (Does Not Apply To Our Stock)
Market Exclusive • Thu, Jun 13 • 18 Comments
-
WIN
Windstream - Dividend Cut Inevitable, Probably Priced In
Madhusudan Rao • Thu, Jun 13 • 32 Comments
-
BGS
B&G Foods' Push Into Natural Snack Foods Makes Stock A Buy
Chris Katje • Wed, Jun 12 • 1 Comment
-
ABT
Abbott Labs' Absorb And The Dissolvable Stent Race
Peter Geschek • Wed, Jun 12
- PM
Philip Morris: The Crown Jewel Of The Tobacco Sector
Stock Gamer • Wed, Jun 12 • 5 Comments
- PM
How Healthy Is The Balance Sheet Of Philip Morris International?
David Schauber, Jr. • Wed, Jun 12 • 8 Comments
- WMT
How Wal-Mart Turbocharges Per-Share Earnings
YCharts • Wed, Jun 12 • 1 Comment
-
COP
ConocoPhillips: Good For The Trader And Good For The Holder
Disturber • Wed, Jun 12 • 10 Comments
-
TEF
Why Telefonica Might Be A Good Investment Right Now
The Investment Doctor • Wed, Jun 12 • 20 Comments
- BGS
Is Pirate Brands A Game Changer For B&G?
Crunching Numbers • Wed, Jun 12 • 4 Comments
-
UNP
Railroads: 2 To Buy, 2 To Sell, 1 To Hold
The Ethical Investor • Tue, Jun 11 • 9 Comments
- WMT
Wal-Mart Is Reasonably Undervalued Compared With Peers
Market Analytics • Tue, Jun 11 • 5 Comments
- COP
ConocoPhillips Should Return To Production Growth By 2014
Harlan Kessler • Tue, Jun 11 • 3 Comments
- WMT
Wal-Mart's Slow-Motion Privatization
Dana Blankenhorn • Mon, Jun 10 • 13 Comments
-
DUK
Volatility Is On The Horizon For This Utility Giant
Equity Watch • Mon, Jun 10
-
MDLZ
Strong Growth Reaffirms A Buy For Mondelez
Horizon Investments • Mon, Jun 10 • 2 Comments
- WMT
Wal-Mart: Shareholder Friendly Financial Strategy Continues To Create A Lot Of Value
The Value Investor • Mon, Jun 10 • 2 Comments
-
NSC
Evaluating Norfolk Southern's Intrinsic Value
Valuentum • Mon, Jun 10 • 3 Comments
Disclosure: I am long MMM, AGNC, AAPL, MT, BRK.B, BKCC, CAT, CTB, DHY, CSX, CYS, DD, EXG, EFC, GRMN, GE, HLF, JPM, KCAP, KKR, LMT, LO, MGA, MSFT, NAT, OZM, PBI, PSEC, GOLD, RSO, SI, SKM, SLRC, SCCO, SXL, TMO, TOT, TWO, VZ, V, VOD, WAC, XIN, ZTR.