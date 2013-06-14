Widows And Orphans Midday Report (6/14/13)

GE General Electric Co $23.56 -0.13 -1% 12,783 -41%

PBI Pitney-Bowes Inc $14.51 -0.08 -1% 725 -70%

V Visa Inc Cl A $181.14 -1.11 -1% 1,068 -31%

BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Cl B $114.21 -0.78 -1% 1,051 -51%

AGNC American Capital Agency $25.60 -0.19 -1% 5,232 11%

CTB Cooper Tire & Rubber Co $33.55 -0.27 -1% 2,166 126%

ZTR Zweig Total Return Fund $13.00 -0.12 -1% 19 -45%

MT Arcelor Mittal Cl A $12.16 -0.12 -1% 2,982 -18%

MSFT Microsoft Corp $34.36 -0.36 -1% 23,036 -23%

SI Siemens A G Adr $105.28 -1.33 -1% 107 -48%

DHY Credit Suisse Hi Yld Bd $3.08 -0.04 -1% 307 17%

AAPL Apple Inc $430.21 -5.76 -1% 5,362 -36%

NAT Nordic Amer Tanker Ltd $8.21 -0.11 -1% 156 -65%

SCCO Southern Copper Corp $29.78 -0.46 -2% 765 -30%

CAT Caterpillar Inc $83.78 -1.36 -2% 2,535 -32%

SKM S K Telecom Co Ltd Ads $20.68 -0.34 -2% 1,152 27%

JPM J P Morgan Chase & Co $53.13 -1.04 -2% 7,793 -36%

WAC Walter Investment Mgmt $37.26 -0.73 -2% 326 -23%

GRMN Garmin Ltd $33.94 -0.67 -2% 493 -9%

DD Dupont De Nemours & Co $52.49 -1.39 -3% 6,005 65%

BKCC Blackrock Kelso Cap Corp $9.51 -0.33 -3% 411 24%

