TAM's Morning Cup of Jo: September 12, 2011

“Our Strength comes from the Loyalty to Continually Empower & Align ourselves with Investors” – Kevin A. Tuttle

Over the weekend I had the pleasure of speaking with a very prominent European money manager – overseeing hundreds of billions – about the ‘across-the-pond’ financial crisis unwind and looming hazard of a potential domino-effect coming to fruition. Without rehashing the entire conversation, the consensus is not “if”, it’s “when” will the developing pressure finally blow. He actually went so far as to say it could truly begin unraveling within the next few weeks considering the catalysts currently in play.



The intent of providing the conversation synopsis is not for sake of fear, but understanding the potential ramifications. About three years ago, in one of our quarterly reports, we opined on a unique situation in regard to the GDP measurements of Global Nations. It stated the unprecedented growth statistics from the 56 nations tracked.This lead to my next comment…Is 2011/2012 the years we are about to find out? Maybe that’s somewhat extreme, but yet… is it possible?

We at TAM do not portray to be intelligent enough to figure out all the nuances, catalysts, causes and reasons why the markets could fall apart; we’ll leave that to the team of economists and officials to attempt to sort that out. What we do render exceedingly well (with humility in mind) is the ability to determine when the storm is coming and how to take shelter. TAM’s Purpose and Vision is based on this ability and its steadfast consistency. This is not to say we don’t get things wrong, but wrong for the right reason is better than right for the wrong reason. Otherwise stated – we’d rather be optimistically cautious with our investors’ money than reckless. The financial industry is littered with bodies from firms who look out for their bottom line rather than their clients’ best interest.



Finally my point… NOW IS THE TIME… TAKE SHELTER! Do not concern yourself if the market goes up today, tomorrow or a month from now. Clarity is key! Would you sail your boat into rocky waters with a potential hurricane looming because of your love of sailing? Is the risk worth the reward? For some, maybe; but for most, probably not.



SPX Monthly





Since the ‘ 2011 Channel of Indecision ’ broke on August 4the seas have picked up dramatically and have begun swallowing ships. The markets have NEVER seen this type of monthly volume selloff – 47% above average (Unprecedented) {see monthly chart}. As Kenny Rogers put it so eloquently… “Know when to hold em’ and know when to fold em’, know when to walk away, know when to run!”

We truly hope this helps.



