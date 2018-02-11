How Much Money Have You Lost In The Market "Crash?"

I want to take a look at what's going on with a little different perspective on the subject.

The recent market "crash" seems to be a major concern to a lot of investors.

One of my favorites is, "It's all about time in the market, not timing the markets."

But stock market cliches have an element of truth in them.

Introduction:

The recent market "crash" has been the hot topic on the news for the last couple of weeks.

There is a group of investing gurus who are telling you that everything is going to be just fine and another group that seems to think the sky is falling.

I like to put myself somewhere in the middle of both of those extremes.

From some of the comments that I've been reading on different Seeking Alpha articles, there seems to be some consternation about our current situation and I have to be honest with you, the other day I saw that near the close, the market was heading into the plus column. When I checked back later that evening, the market had actually declined 1175 points.

Go figure.

A Little Refresher:

I have been a Dividend Growth Investor, most of my adult life. Now, there have been times when I bought shares of stock with nothing other than having the goal of turning it over when/if that stock got into positive territory. Capital gain plays.

Dividend Growth Investing seems to have fallen a bit out of favor, lately. There was a time when many DGI seemed to think that the strategy entered the "golden years" when the market decline of 2008-2009 fell upon us.

Let's face it, when you compared interest rates that you could garner from Certificates of Deposit to the yields that many of the Blue Chip dividend growth stocks were yielding, the switch from CD's to dividend growth stocks looked like a pretty good opportunity for a number of investors and I was one of them.

So, Let's Take A Look See:

I have a taxable investment account that I've been writing about for some time now. Let's not get ahead of ourselves here, but instead let's take a look at the portfolio's original stock holdings and what has happened in this amazingly volatile market.

The market high was on January 26th. If we look at the portfolio value then as opposed to the close of market today, we get a picture that looks like this:

RAI is in red, because we sold our position, but we'll get back to that later. In the meantime, focus on the "current holdings" line.

If we look at the market high of January 26th of this year and the closing prices of the stocks that we own in the original group of stocks bought, we see that this part of the portfolio was worth $681,448.75 at the market close on 1/26/2018.

At the close of the markets on February 9th of this year that same group of stocks had a value of $617,013.50 which is a decline of $64,435.25 in value. as a percentage loss, that would be 9.46%.

Holy-Moly.

If It Makes You Feel Better:

Mark Zuckerberg, the world's third-richest person, also fared particularly bad this week. The 33-year-old cofounder and CEO of Facebook lost $5.6 billion as shares of his social media giant dropped by 7%.

Octogenarian investor Warren Buffett's net worth fell by $5.4 billion to $84.5 billion in a matter of days.

Billionaires like Jeff Bezos have plenty to lose in a market downturn. The founder and CEO of Amazon started the week with a net worth of $118.8 billion, according to Forbes' real-time billionaire rankings. However, by Friday, his fortune had dropped by $7 billion to $111.8 billion.

Yeah, I wish I had their problems...................

How About Your Portfolio?

If you were to go back and reconstruct you own portfolio with the closing price for each of your holdings on 1/26/2018 and the closing price on 2/9/2018, your own results would probably resemble the construct above.

Regardless of the initial value of your portfolio, the percentage decline will likely be very close to what I'm showing for my portfolio. The dollar amount of decline is a factor of the starting point. So, if you have a $100k portfolio and it's down 9% during this period, then your dollar loss will be "smaller" than mine, but the sting of that loss will be just as sharp.

What's It All Mean?

But what does it mean? I didn't sell at the top, so any gains that were there were unrealized gains. That moment in time came and went as it does at the close of the market every day. And if you are looking at your portfolio every day, then you are looking at it way to much.

To have "realized" the gains in the portfolio as of January 26th would have meant "timing the market" and selling everything on January 26th.

Who did that? Did you do that? Nope, you didn't. Neither did I. Why not?

Well, it's all a matter of perspective.

So, What Are You Going To Do?

Buy? Sell? Hold?

Whatever decision or combination of decisions you make are going to impact your financial life in a profound way.

Choose wisely.