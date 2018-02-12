How Much Money Have You Lost In The Market "Crash" (Part 2)

Let me clue you in. You're looking at your portfolio the wrong way.

But imagine the surprise when you looked at the portfolio after an 1175 point drop in the Dow.

Likely, you were very excited about how much your portfolio had grown over the last 6 months or so.

It should come as no surprise that a short time ago, when you looked at your portfolio, it was worth a significant amount of money.

If you are looking at your portfolio every day, then you are looking at it too much.

Introduction:

In the first article of this series, I took a look at our portfolio, relative to the market high of January 26th, 2018. It was truly a wonderful day, for most investors.

We had seen our portfolios increase in value to an all time high and everything was coming up roses, for you and for me.

Then, it happened.

The bubble had burst. Consternation had set in. Fortunes were wiped out. Retirement has been postponed. And on and on and on.

But, Wait, There's More:

I've been writing about my taxable portfolio, which I call The Perfect Portfolio, for some time. It was created as a response to declining certificate of deposit interest rates back in 2008-2009.

My mother was a CD investor and with the interest rates that she was locking in, she achieved a good rate of return and undeniable safety with those investments.

But when interest rates began to decline, we decided to go to "Plan B" which was taking the maturing CD's and converting those into a portfolio of Dividend Growth Stocks.

Our approach to investing was very similar to what I had been doing all along. Remember, I had to convince a woman who lived through the Great Depression that investing in the stock market was a good idea. That was quite a selling job, let me tell you.

How I Approach Dividend Growth Investing:

When we began to consider looking at a DG portfolio to replace her CD income, we used what had been a part and parcel of the standard approach to Dividend Growth Investing. That basic strategy of DGI went something like this:

1. Purchase stock in companies that are priced at a value to their intrinsic worth. Now we can debate all week as to what constitutes "intrinsic worth," but most longer term investors use a set of metrics, either fundamental or technical, in order to arrive at valuations. I use fundamental analysis, to a point, but also rely on an approach that compares historic dividend yields to current dividend yields.

2. Purchase stocks that have a history of increasing dividends, annually, for at least 5 years in a row. I utilize a service that David Fish puts together at the end of each month that breaks DGI stocks into three groups. Dividend Champions (25+ years of annual dividend increases), Dividend Contenders (10+ years of annual dividend increases), and Dividend Challengers (5+ years of annual dividend increases).

3. When accumulating stocks in a portfolio, reinvest the dividends through your brokerage. You can do this free of any costs at most brokerage houses. It's automatic and a kind of set it and forget it approach. It is also a practice which, over time, helps compound returns for DGI stocks.

4. Never sell your holdings. If you bought your stocks at a value price and the stock appreciates, then at some point along the way, the stock will enter into another "value" price point. If you have available cash to invest, there is nothing intrinsically wrong with adding additional shares to your position.

5. Understand the end game. Dividend Growth Investors invest for income. We expect that income to grow from the annual increases in the dividend that the company pays. In my own case, I currently have a taxable DGI account that I use the dividends to supplement my Social Security benefit. Meanwhile, while I have not reached the age of Required Minimum Distributions from my IRA, I continue to reinvest dividends, as they are paid, in that particular account.

What We Bought:

We made purchases of stocks as each of three CD's matured. The first investment basket was in April of 2009 and we invested $100k into 10 different DG stocks.

The next investment basket was in 2010 and we bought $10k of the same 10 stocks that we purchased in 2009.

The final purchase was in 2011 and we added 5 new companies with an investment of $10k in each of those and a $5k investment in the core holdings, the original 10.

When we roll all of that together, we get a portfolio that looks like this.

The cost basis is a roll up of the three purchase events and also takes into account splits by Coca-Cola in 2012, the spin off of Abbott Labs to shares of AbbVie, Altria in 2010 and 2015.

The dividends from this basket of stocks have been spent and not reinvested. First as supplemental income for my mom and when she passed, as supplemental income for my own use.

Reynolds American (RAI) was sold, rather than taking on the merger with British Tobacco. So that cash from the sale of RAI is sitting out on the sidelines.

Let's Take A Look At Reality:

The original holdings in the portfolio were purchased with an investment of $300k over three years. That is shown in the final line ("Total Portfolio").

The current holdings have a cost basis of $289,847.35 and a closing value of $617,013.50 which represents an unrealized gain of $327,166.15 or a 112.88% gain.

When we factor in RAI, the gain is 117.21% and we have $34,269 sitting on the sidelines.

So, Where's The Loss?

How can the market be down so much and my portfolio be showing a gain in value?

Time in the market. Not timing the market.

The portfolio's high point of January 26th was a "paper gain" high point. Along the way, from the initial formation of the portfolio up until today, that portfolio has had different "paper gain" high points.

Those "paper gains" are nice to look at, cause many investors to get sick to their stomach when those "paper gains" evaporate, but in and of themselves are irrelevant when taken out of context.

That context is created when we look at the "cost basis" for the holdings within our portfolio and without that cost basis, there is no context at all.

But as a DGI, there is another component to the investment picture, besides capital gain/capital loss.

Here's The Kicker.

Every year that we've held these stocks, we've received dividend income. That dividend income has increased at a rate that is greater than inflation from the first $100k purchase basket and for the two additional $100k purchase baskets as well as the combined baskets beginning in 2012.

So, the portfolio has done exactly what we intended it to do.

It has provided a dividend income stream to supplement my mom's retirement income and now my retirement income.

It has increased those dividends at a rate that is greater than the underlying inflation in the economy.

And these companies have the ability and the probabilities of continuing to increase those dividends in the future.

In our next article, we will explore the dividend side of this portfolio in more detail. Hope you will follow along.

But in the meantime, don't forget. It's not about timing the market. It's about time in the market.

