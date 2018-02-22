The "Dividend Fairy" Has Been Very Good To Me

I have chosen a strategy that has worked well for me, but how you decide to invest your money or which strategy you choose to employ is really up to you and not me.

All of that is "well and good" for the folks that hold those views. How one invests their money is a personal decision.

Critics suggest that DGI wear "magic pants" and believe in "the dividend fairy" and that dividends erode the value of a company.

Dividend growth investing has been a much maligned strategy for investing in the stock market.

Introduction:

Would it have any value to you, if your Social Security check grew at a rate that was greater than inflation every year?

Well, I hate to burst anyone's bubble, but that's just not going to happen. Instead, like it or not, Social Security is more like a fixed income investment than anything else.

And, it's going to stay that way.

Alternative Approach:

You can't worry about things that you can't change. But you can change things that worry you.

When I quit working, my income was going to come from two sources. The first source was Social Security. Good, bad, or indifferent. Personally, I like having that check being deposited into my bank every month and it is a good thing.

But a long time ago, I decided that I wanted a more comfortable retirement than the retirement that Social Security alone could give me. So, I started investing my money into different things.

The stock market was just one of those investment vehicles and a good one for the outcome that I've had over the years. I took the approach known as Dividend Growth Investing.

For all intents and purposes, it's an accumulation strategy that centers around purchasing stock in companies that pay a dividend, increase that dividend annually, and increase their dividend by a rate that is greater than inflation.

While I have a fairly diverse portfolio in my retirement account, most of the companies that I own are "Dividend Growth" companies. That is, they meet the standard of paying dividends and have a history of increasing those dividends every year and at a rate that is greater than inflation.

The Portfolio:

The portfolio that I write about is a taxable account. It is one of three stock market investments that I own. There is a Traditional IRA (the oldest of the investment accounts), a Roth IRA (started in 2005), and the taxable account.

The taxable account was begun in 2009 and it was designed to replace interest income for my mother, as interest rates began their decline. We bought three baskets of stock with the proceeds from maturing Certificates of Deposit and those CD"s matured in 2009, 2010, and 2011.

While, in the past, we have reported on the appreciation of the stocks in the portfolio, it occured to me that the real point of the portfolio is income from dividends and that the focus should be on that part of the portfolio. So, let's take look at the income:

The Income:

The first basket consisted of 10 companies that were purchased in equal dollar amounts. That amount was $10k per position. A total of $100k in that first basket.

The next basket consisted of the same 10 companies, in the same dollar amount per position and that basket looks like this:

The third basket was a little different from the first two, but not significantly. Mom had passed away in 2010, so the decision was made to invest in some new companies. Those were Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Reynolds American (RAI), Verizon (VZ), and Exxon Mobil (XOM). Those 5 companies were purchased with equal dollar amounts of $10k per position, while the other companies were purchased at equal dollar amounts of $5k per position.

In this third table, I am showing "combined income." That is combination of the three baskets.

In 2010, the $100k invested, produced $4721.31 in dividend income.

In 2011 there was a total of $200k in play and the dividend income, combined for the two baskets was $9562.78.

In 2012, there was a total of $300k in play, and the income from dividends for the combined baskets was $14,565.58.

The total income from dividends in 2010, 2011, and 2012 was $28,849.67

To The Next Level:

After my mother passed away in 2010, the focus on the taxable account became less than I wanted it to be, for a number of reasons.

The portfolio remained "as is, where is" until 2016, with no additional purchase made for the next 5 years.

When we sold a house that we owned in California, the proceeds from the sale could not be automatically invested in our tax deferred accounts (the IRA or the Roth), so we decided to put that money to work a bit at a time.

In 2016, we began to add additional holdings to the portfolio and we will look at those in the coming blog posts.

Factors To Consider:

When we look at the portfolio as a combined entity, the dividend income stream has been doing exactly what we had hoped it would do when the portfolio was first started.

Remember, dividend income has been used to supplement, first, my mother's retirement income when she was alive and second, my own income, after she passed away.

Dividend income has continued to grow from 2012-2017 at a rate that is greater than inflation and the total income from dividends, through December 31, 2017 stands at $118262.42 which has really been beneficial to my personal cash flow situation since retiring.

The lower Dividend Growth Rate in 2017 is attributable to the merger of Reynolds American (RAI) with British Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI). As the merger approached, we made the decision to sell our position in Reynolds rather than take the offer from (BTI) and that resulted put $34,269 back into our cash position, which has been sitting on the sidelines for now.

On To 2018:

We hope to approach the portfolio in much the same way that we've done all along this journey. Since I have not reached the age of Required Minimum Distributions from my Traditional IRA, and have a while before that becomes part of the equation, I will continue to draw the dividend income that this taxable account produces and use that money to supplement my retirement.

The anticipation is that the dividend income will continue to grow as these Dividend Growth companies continue to increase their dividends and we will monitor the Dividend Growth Rates with more attention to detail.

We will also look at adding companies to our mix in this portfolio as well as continuing to fund our Roth IRA, moving forward.

We currently do not fund the Traditional IRA and have not added any new money to that account since we decided to contribute exclusively to our Roth as opposed to the Traditional IRA since 2005.

Our focus will remain constant with our investing metrics. We will look for companies that are:

1. Priced at a value to their intrinsic worth

2. Have a minimum 5 year history of increasing dividends on an annual basis

3. Have the probability of continuing to increase dividends annually

4. Grow those dividends at a rate that is greater than the underlying inflation