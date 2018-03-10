Economic News Is The Worship Of Noise

Let's review some core economic indicators. Are you excited? Do you see a boom, or even a change in the long trend?

Instead of the volatile month-over-month numbers, look at the year-over-year percent job gains. This filters out the noise, allowing us to see the trend.

Reporting of the monthly job numbers shows this tendency at its worst.

Journalists' reporting about the economy is the worship of statistical noise, exciting clickbait that makes us ignorant.

Look at the percent changes on a year-over-year basis. The rate of growth has been stable since December 2011. Growth peaked in February 2015 at 2.3%, and has slowed since. It was 1.6% in February.

Year-over-year gains mask the noise but with a loss of resolution. Look at the monthly numbers to look for recent trend changes amidst the noise. Journalists popped corks at each of those little peaks (boom! inflation!) and tore their clothes at the troughs (recession coming!). Those foolish enough to trade with those little points got sheared.

Are we at full employment?

The employment and unemployment numbers result from complex calculations. There is a more reliable way to estimate employment vs. full employment: real prices reflect the supply/demand balance.

As we approach full employment, real wage growth accelerates. This is idiotically called "wage inflation", unlike "profits inflation" (words that seldom appear in the financial press). Inflation is more accurately described as growth in real wages that is faster than growth in labor productivity. That is quite rare.

See percent change in wages (average weekly earnings in the private sector) vs. the CPI. Wage growth has been stable while inflation has fluctuated. Does this look like full employment? Does the current slow growth of real wages signal a need for the Fed to rapidly boost rates?

Another indicator of the economy's health: inflation.

Since the expansion began conservatives have warned about inflation jumping from under bed and eating us. The trend in core inflation (the CPI excluding food and energy) provides a better indicator than the full index – since food and energy prices are usually mean-reverting.

The line is at 1.8%, the January number. Do you see any indications that the economy is overheating?

Are there other signs of a boom?

As usual, some metrics are improving while others are slowing. Let's look at GDP for a high-level picture. Compare the trend in real GDP vs. the current estimates of Q1 GDP. After a delusional moment in January, the Atlanta Fed's GDPnow model agrees with the Blue Chip consensus forecast.

The trend of real GDP growth, percent YoY.

The line in the below graph is at 2.5%. Q4 GDP was 2.5%. The current forecast is 2.5%. The peak was 5.2% in Q4 of 2014. Do you see any acceleration? Do you see anything forcing the Fed to rapidly increase rates to prevent overheating?

The real story, seldom mentioned.

The amazing aspect of the US economy has been its stability during this expansion, now 105 months long (the third longest since 1857). There have been many shocks, but real GDP has grown between 1% and 3.2% for eight years.

As seen in the job numbers, growth has been especially steady since 2012.

Why the exceptional stability? Perhaps our good fortune results from developments in the world economy. Perhaps the steady federal deficits and private sector credit growth have allowed us to successfully ride through shocks and aging of the expansion. Perhaps the Fed governors are geniuses, or just lucky.

Conclusions.

Expect the unexpected.

- Paraphrase of advice by Heraclitus of Ephesus, the "weeping philosopher" of Ionia.

What comes next? Since few forecasters (perhaps nobody) predicted this long smooth expansion – and we do not understand its drivers – I doubt we can reliably predict what comes next.

High valuations and steady slow growth make the equity market a bomb awaiting a match. Madness reigns with giant companies having lofty earnings (e.g., Tesla, Snap) and unprofitable 'unicorns' staging premium IPOs (e.g., Dropbox). But the madness has become respectable with age. Accurate predictions of the market are even more difficult than usual. I suggest caution.

For more information.

Why New Home Construction Is Slow, And Will Remain So For A Long Time, October 2016. Housing starts are where they were when this was written, and home construction is smaller as a percent of GDP.

The Economy, Stocks, And What Comes Next, 18 February 2018.