The Default

This article is going to focus on after the rally we are going to see in the financial markets. Because what's the point of getting in, when you don't know when to get out.

In my opinion, crises are never sudden. They usually build under the radar, before popping in people's faces. In 1996, Alan Greenspan, former chairman of the Federal Reserve coined the term 'irrational exuberance'. This term is used to define the greed investors get at the top of a bull market. They try to pursue higher and higher returns and overlook the deteriorating fundamentals. Over $ 2.3 trillion was invested during the dot com bubble. The reason I think for that was because the FED (Federal Reserve) was encouraging them. How? by lowering interest rates making it easier to obtain 'cheap money'. Why? to keep the economy from slipping into a recession in 1990. Banks eventually received a lot of cheap money and were ready to lend. All this cheap money made investors want to take on more risk. Unfortunately, cheap money causes inflation. The availability of all this 'cheap money' caused the tremendous rally we saw from 1990 to 2000. Even in his memoir, Alan Greenspan wrote that he knew that lowering interest rates might cause a bubble. Essentially what investors did was that, when they made a good investment, they got the profits, but when the investment turned bad, Greenspan would just lower the interest rates.

After the dotcom bubble burst, the FED started pumping more money into the system during 2001­2002, just to get the economy moving again and to try to stop. By lowering interest rates, they brought investors back into the markets. This time though, it was the real estate market. When all else failed, regular people would turn to homes as they thought it would provide a safe investment, since the value of the home would just continue increasing. The Federal Funds Rate went from 6.5% in 2000, to a low of around 1% in 2004. What then happened is that again, greed took over and that led to more speculation, which in turn, made investors ignore the fundamentals. Thanks to low interest rates, average Americans were buying all sorts of different things they couldn't afford, like a house, thus leveraging everything up. The one most important thing they had forgotten was that, they couldn't really afford any of what they were buying. But then in 2006, interest rates came back to normal levels, but people could no longer get new loans to pay off the old ones. People who had been given a mortgage despite their low income, couldn't afford to stay. From what I have written so far, it seems like to save the economy, the government inflates a new bubble every time.

This next crisis I am talking about, wouldn't be because of the real estate, or the stock market. After they did the dot com bubble, and that burst, and then inflate it with the real estate and credit crisis bubble and then that burst, they now created the biggest bubble of all, but unlike the other times, when it was the United States that started it, this time the whole world is. After the financial crisis of 2008, banks had lost billions. Some of them failed, like Lehman Brothers. Some others, had to merge together, like Wachovia or Merrill Lynch. To help, the FED decided to

yet again, lower interest rates. Except this time, they lowered it even more, to 0.5%. Other Central Banks around the world, did the same.

A big issue, is that the US. Government, didn't actually have the money. During the financial crisis, they decided to give $ 3.3 trillion to bail out its banks. It was the biggest financial bailout in history. Around the world in Germany, Italy, Canada, South Korea and Great Britain, other politicians do the same to save their banks. The United States though, had to borrow it thus adding it to the deficit. Now, you could say that 'irrational exuberance' has hit Washington. A way you could look at it is that, Congress is on the bull market of government debt, and like in the other financial bubbles, they are not watching the fundamentals of the nation's finances. Current Chairman Bernanke said that having such a huge debt, increases the chances of having a sudden financial crisis. He warned and said that the only way to prevent having a 'Greece­like' debt crisis in the long term, is by getting the budget deficit under control. He went on to warn that unless things change, the US will go through a situation similar to what Greece has been going through lately. This is caused by a countless amount of promises, but no ways of producing actual results. Therefore investors lose confidence in the country. But to reassure people, you need to make those promises, to get them confident. The United States has made many promises, like healthcare, Social Security, Medicare, pensions, education so on and so forth. The problem is that there are no real solutions, and no one to run to for help. This time though, there is no way around it but through. The government can save banks, but who can save the government?

Another big thing is that the United States is considered the world's bank. It provides what some people call the 'reserve currency'. This was established by the Bretton Woods System. Throughout the world, many things like traded goods, oil, major commodities and even real estate etc. are denominated in dollars. The US provides confidence that the dollar is the 'safest' currency in the world. Countries cover their risk by

investing in dollars through T­bill auctions which enable us to run budget deficits. Unfortunately though, the world is starting to lose confidence in America. What will make them lose confidence and withdraw their investments would be when the US reached a high level of deficit spending and debt. And unlike the other times, when they could run to another country to cover our deficit, they wouldn't have anyone to run to this time. Many agree that the budget sequestration won't work from an economic or political perspective. And to top it off, the FED's QE, in which it prints money to buy the US' own bonds in order to improve economic and employment numbers only provides a great recipe for huge inflation.

I truly hope you found this 'outlook' interesting and that you enjoyed it. Even if you are hugely bullish on the markets in the long term, its always good to know all sides of the debate after you invest. After all, investing is all just a huge debate between the bulls and the bears. But knowing both sides of the argument only does you more good and provides you a better insight. Even though you cannot predict the future, a lot of research can you give a better insight on it. After all, that's basically what investors try to do, predict the future.

