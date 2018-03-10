The Market Pinball Wizard Is Offering A Free Trial

On February 1st, we began offering a free trial to our service, The Market Pinball Wizard. And, the response has been quite overwhelming. So, we wanted to let all our followers know that we have decided to continue this offering in March.

So, allow me to tell you a bit about what you can expect from us.

First, we are not offering the holy grail to the market. Rather, we offer a service that attempts to identify turning points and targets in the market with high levels of probability.

“I have to admit that for a time, I thought that you were in the know, but not anymore. I think you HAVE A REAL SYSTEM WITH AN ACCURACY I HAVE NEVER SEEN BEFORE.”

Second, we provide video tutorials and articles about risk management and Elliott Wave analysis which will assist you in becoming a better trader and investor. In fact, our goal is for you to learn how to fish on your own, which is much more valuable than simply providing you the fish.

“About 5 years ago after taking a big loss I lost my confidence to trade and sat on those holdings and sold them when the loss was bearable. Today I am pleased to say (with your incredible guidance) I have got my confidence back. YAY! I see the charts in a whole new way and I am slowly but methodically entering and exiting trades profitably using EW Fib Pinball. The Pinball Wizard Service it is exactly what I needed to help me succeed in the market.”

"based on your guidelines using EWFPW they currently help me make better buy and sell decisions for every potential trade. My current trades are now much more profitable, and my losses are almost nonexistent (and hopefully soon there will none, thanks to you Avi)"

Lastly, we provide an evening update on the S&P500 every night, and a mid-week full metals update on Wednesday nights. On the weekends, you will get a full update on the S&P500, metals and GDX, USO, and the DXY. Moreover, in our chat room, I am constantly updating all the charts I follow whenever the smaller degree structures need updating, which short term traders seem to appreciate and utilize to their advantage.

And, again, while we are not always going to be right, those that follow us have noted that our turning points are quite accurate, and when a market moves in a direction opposite of our primary expectation, we are quite quick to adjust using our objective Fibonacci Pinball method, so we will never maintain a wrong directional bias for very long. This allows you to stop out of bad trades very quickly for small losses, while allowing your winners to run to our longer-term targets.

“Over the past 3 to 4 years, I have been an avid and grateful reader of Avi's articles, many of which he had so graciously published free, in toto, on the web; His analysis was always original, consistent, trenchant, and mostly spot-on --- By my own ballpark, he's more than 80% correct, an enviable track record that I'd never seen in any other analyst. This paid service, which is more timely and comprehensive, would be helpful to anyone who wants to increase the odds of success in the market (based on his methodology) in every conceivable time-frame --- short, mid or long-term.”

So, as the metals market develops its bottoming, and the equities market sets up for its run to 3000+, come join us at The Market Pinball Wizard for a free trial while we track these markets to their long-term targets. So, click HERE to join us.