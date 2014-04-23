InterCloud Systems: A Stock I Have My Eye On...But Did Not Buy Yet

InterCloud Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ICLD) is a small company in a big sector. The sector is telecom and cloud based services. This is a growth stock which has shown great energy through acquisitions. Over the last year it has started to reap the rewards. While the latest quarter showed a loss, not nearly what investors were expecting, it is important to remember that any stock which is buying companies, will ultimately take a hit as they incorporate those businesses into their own. The key is, when the dust settles do they show solid growth. That is what we are waiting to see on InterCloud Systems.

InterCloud has some impressive technology offerings going forward. The stock has fallen sharply of late after some bad press. Just today, the CEO Mark E. Munro wrote an open letter to the shareholders. While the contents of the letter were nothing amazing, it is good to see a CEO who communicates with shareholders. This is what you want going forward if you were to invest.

In January, InterCloud traded as high as $19.00 before collapsing down to its current price of $4.12. While I have not bought yet, I am beginning to get interested. I plan on doing some more research and then coming to my final decision. At a market capitalization of under $50 million, and the possibility of turning a profit in a year or two, this may be a rare opportunity to buy a stock on the cheap.

Gareth Soloway

InTheMoneyStocks.com