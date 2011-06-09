What if prion-infected fish is used as a protein source to feed cattle, which, after becoming infected, transmit the agents to humans, in whose brains they incubate for 30 years, and after that period, an Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease outbreak ensues?
Mad Cow Disease Outbreak: A Possibility
What if prion-infected fish is used as a protein source to feed cattle, which, after becoming infected, transmit the agents to humans, in whose brains they incubate for 30 years, and after that period, an Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease outbreak ensues?