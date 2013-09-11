Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

12L Cng Engine Adoption, Fueling And Growth.

|Includes: CLNE, GTLS, Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (WPRT)

Last couple of weeks news on adoption of 12L CNG engine and fueling.

www.observer-reporter.com/article/201308...#.UjCVcRZGD4Q

www.heraldonline.com/2013/09/11/5197651/....html

www.freightlinertrucks.com/About-Us/Pres...-06

quadcitiesdaily.com/?p=117986

www.truckingnewsonline.com/news/kw-rolls.../

www.truckingnewsonline.com/news/kw-rolls.../

ngv.com/clean-energy-signs-multiple-fuel.../

www.salina.com/news/k2463-BC-KS-Lawrence...-clone

bangordailynews.com/2013/01/30/business/.../

www.competitive-energy.com/blog/natural-...-cng

Disclosure: I am long WPRT, CLNE, GTLS.