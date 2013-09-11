12L Cng Engine Adoption, Fueling And Growth.

Last couple of weeks news on adoption of 12L CNG engine and fueling.
www.observer-reporter.com/article/201308...#.UjCVcRZGD4Q
www.heraldonline.com/2013/09/11/5197651/....html
www.freightlinertrucks.com/About-Us/Pres...-06
quadcitiesdaily.com/?p=117986
www.truckingnewsonline.com/news/kw-rolls.../
www.truckingnewsonline.com/news/kw-rolls.../
ngv.com/clean-energy-signs-multiple-fuel.../
www.salina.com/news/k2463-BC-KS-Lawrence...-clone
bangordailynews.com/2013/01/30/business/.../
www.competitive-energy.com/blog/natural-...-cng