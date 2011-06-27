The SLV:GLD pair breached a descending triangle which technically indicates that more downside is ahead. We can also view it as a bear flag and the downside should match the height of the first down leg, which will send the pair to its Oct. 2010 level.
SLV:GLD Ratio Heading Down
|Includes: GLD, iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV)
