BioLine RX: This $1 Biotech Stock Offers A Superb Risk To Reward Ratio And Upside Catalysts For 2018

BioLineRx has about half of its market cap backed up by cash, and it has a high potential pipeline that investors are starting to notice.

Low-priced biotech stocks are often ignored by many investors as being too risky, but that is a mistake, as these can provide major upside potential.

I invest in large cap biotech stocks, but I also seek the type of gains that are far more likely in small cap and low-priced biotech stocks. Here are a few recent examples of some biotech stocks we wish we invested in just a few months ago: Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) was trading in the $1 range as recently as August and it now trades for about $8 per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) was also trading in the $1 range in August and it now trades for about $5 per share. Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) was trading for significantly less than $1 per share in October and that stock recently made a run to about $5 per share. While I don't focus too much on biotech, a couple of my picks in this sector also had big gains in the past year.

Around this time last year, I wrote about a couple of $1 biotech stocks that went up big in 2017. You can read the article I wrote about Immunogen (IMGN) which went from the $1 range when I wrote about it, to as high as $8.84 per share in 2017. I wrote an article about Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners (CPRX) when it was beaten-down to just around $1, and now it trades for about $4 per share. These are the kinds of gains that make me want to continue to actively research low-priced biotech stocks that have high potential, with limited downside risks, due to strong balance sheets and pipelines.

BioLineRx (BLRX) is a small biotech firm with a high potential pipeline, major partnership deals, and a very strong balance sheet. All of these factors, plus recent positive data leads me to believe this stock is deeply undervalued and that it will continue to move higher. I first wrote about this company on January 26, 2017. At the time, this stock was trading for 92 cents per share. It is now trading for around $1.12 per share, which means it is up over 20%. That is a strong gain for the past year, but I think there is significantly more upside ahead. In fact, if I had to pick a low-priced biotech stock that could offer the kind of upside potential that I gave as examples above, it would be BioLineRx. This stock has traded at much higher levels in the past, and based on the continued pipeline progress, world-class partnerships, and the cash horde it has, I think it can rebound back towards historical highs.

As the chart above shows, BioLineRx shares were trading for over $6 per share just a few years ago and for about $3 per share in 2015. This shows that in the past few years, investors were willing to pay more for the potential this company has, however clinical progress takes time and some investors have lost patience. I think this is a great time to buy this stock because there has been significant progress made in developing the pipeline (which means upside potential is high) and the company has a very strong balance sheet (which reduces downside risks).

BioLineRx has partnerships and collaborations with world-class biotech and pharma companies which include Merck (MRK), Novartis (NVS), and Genentech. BioLineRx is working with Merck in immunotherapy to treat pancreatic cancer using Merck's blockbuster drug "Keytruda" along with BL-8040. It has a collaboration with Genentech for multiple oncology indications using Atezolizumab with BL-8040.





Source: BioLine RX Investor Presentation

Potential Downside Risks Appear Limited At This Time:

With small cap stocks, investors should consider liquidity risks which can add volatility. If a company announces negative news or if a big shareholder decides to sell quickly, a small cap stock can drop more when compared to a very liquid large cap stock. However, volatility can be a two-edged sword and small cap stocks have the potential to make moves to the upside that most large cap stocks never see. Of course, with any biotech stock, there is always at least some potential downside risk that could occur if a company has a clinical study failure. This risk can be mitigated if the company has more than one potential treatment in the pipeline.

There are a number of factors that I see as reducing potential downside risks. For example, a strong balance sheet and a low cash burn rate greatly reduces risks.

Many biotech stocks that trade in the single digits have weak balance sheets and sometimes even high cash burn rates, however, this is not the case with BioLineRx. This company has over $55 million in cash and it has less than $200,000 in debt. This shows balance sheet strength, and the cash is equivalent to about 53 cents, on a per share basis. Having this much cash significantly reduces potential downside risks for investors. On November 21, 2017, BioLineRx announced a net loss of only $7.2 million for the third quarter. This is in line with past results and it shows this company has a very low burn rate. This low cash burn rate in combination with the over $55 million on the balance sheet, significantly reduces potential downside risks for investors and it ensures that the company has the funding to continue with clinical progress.



2018 Catalysts And Analyst Price Targets Suggest Significant Upside Potential:

This company recently announced positive news, and more news and trial updates are expected in the coming months. For example, on December 21, 2017, BioLineRx announced initiation of a phase 3 trial in stem-cell mobilization for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma patients. In this trial BL-8040 will be compared to a placebo and evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of this potential treatment.

As stated in the BioLineRx December 12, 2017 company presentation, the company is expecting data readouts in the first half of 2018 on various clinical studies. This could be an upside catalyst for the stock. On December 4, 2017, BioLineRx announced positive survival data in a phase 2a trial of BL-8040 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Based on this progress and positive clinical data, some analysts reiterated buy ratings, including one at HC Wainwright who set a $4 price target on the stock. Analysts at Roth Capital and Oppenheimer have set $3 price targets for BioLineRx shares which also suggests significant upside from current levels. The analyst at Oppenheimer believes this company could even be cash flow positive in 2021.

The chart below from CNN Money shows the past 12 months of trading history for BioLineRx shares. It also shows projections for the next 12 months, based on the analyst price target estimates. The projected gains from current levels are about a 175% gain if it hits the median price target of $3, ($3 is also the lowest price target), and about a 267% gain, if the shares hit the highest price target of $4 per share.





"Smart Money" Continues To Buy This Stock:

In addition to the partnerships this company has garnered from major biotech and pharmaceutical companies, it has also attracted attention from major "smart money" biotech investors. Earlier this year, The Biotechnology Value Fund which is also known as "BVF Partners LP" signed an agreement with BioLineRx to make a direct $9.6 million investment at $1.13 per unit, for ordinary shares and warrants with four-year terms. This is particularly impressive since BVF Partners LP already owns a very significant stake and this new deal has increased it to a point where it owns about 25% of the entire company. As part of this deal, BVF Partners LP has warrants which can be exercised at $2 and $4 per share. That could be a sign that this investment firm believes this stock will eventually trade above $2 and even $4 per share.

The Macro Environment Appears Bullish For Small Biotech Stocks Like BioLineRx:

Fueled by tax cuts, and increased investor and consumer confidence, the stock market rally appears to ready to push higher into 2018. Many analysts and investors believe that small cap stocks will outperform this year. For a number of reasons which are outlined in this article by Tarun Chandra, 2018 could be a strong year for the biotech sector. Goldman Sachs (GS) is bullish on biotech M&A in 2018, and expects many small companies to be acquired. If we see buyout deals, it could push valuations higher across this sector.

In Summary:

There is a lot to like at BioLineRx: With this company making progress on its high potential pipeline, and with it having a strong balance sheet, I don't think this stock will remain this undervalued forever. Analyst price targets of $3 to $4 per share suggests very significant upside potential, meanwhile potential downside risks appear low, especially for a $1 stock in the biotech tech sector. As discussed earlier, small cap and low-priced biotech stocks can make very large moves, going from about $1 per share, to much higher levels.

If I had to pick a single biotech that could have this type of potential, it would be BioLineRx as it clearly has an excellent risk to reward ratio. The 52-week high for this stock is $1.38 per share, and based on the potential this company has, I won't be surprised to see that 52-week high being taken out in the near future. Top biotech funds are invested and world class biotech and pharmaceutical companies have partnered with this company. At some point, I believe the market will take the same level of interest that these investors and industry leaders have taken in BioLineRx. When that happens, it could be very rewarding to have this stock in my portfolio.

