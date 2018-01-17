Hawkinvest's Strategy And Stock Update For January 2018

2017 was a great year and I hope we all make even more money in 2018. This year, I am planning to start contributing to this blog in order to provide more frequent and timely updates on certain stocks and the strategies I am pursuing. Of course, I will also continue to write in-depth articles on the best stock buying opportunities that arise throughout the year. Please follow me if you want to get these updates and articles.

The past couple of months gave some great opportunities to buy stocks that were beaten down by tax-loss selling. In terms of strategy, I am now going to be focused on earnings season. With many stocks, and the market in general at very elevated levels these days, a disappointing earnings report or weak guidance could send certain stocks sharply lower. This will create some new buying opportunities. I plan to write about any major buying opportunities, should they come up due to weak earnings and/or guidance.

In terms of current buying opportunities, here is where I would consider putting money to work right now:

I think shares of Jabil, Inc. (JBL) are worth buying at current levels. This manufacturer of electronics is an Apple supplier and it trades for just about 10 times earnings. This stock trades for about $27 per share and it yields 1.2%.

Shares of Micron (MU) have pulled back from recent highs over concerns about when the good times will end for the chip sector and Micron in particular. But I think these fears are overblown and with earnings estimates of about $10 per share for 2018, this stock is ridiculously cheap, so I continue to buy this stock on any down days and then lighten up when it rallies, while still keeping some shares for the longer term.

For those that trade options, I have been selling puts on both Jabil and Micron in order to collect option premium and possibly get a chance to buy shares at even lower levels.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) shares surged after I wrote my first article on this company. You can read that article here. Then the stock had a pullback along with other stocks in the chip sector, but then the stock surged again to about $3.40 per share after the company announced very impressive revenue growth of about 88% for the most recent quarter. In the earnings release, the company also said it just received an order from a new customer for over $2 million. The stock has come off the recent highs and now trades for just below $3 per share. At current levels of just below $3 per share, I would continue to accumulate this stock because this company is generating the type of revenue growth that I think will eventually get the attention of analysts and tech stock investors.

I am also starting to look at some new buying opportunities that have been created due to a recent selloff in a number of dividend stocks. This sector has been under significant pressure for the past couple of weeks as the economy picks up speed and as U.S. Treasury Bond yields rise.

If you want updates on these stocks in the future or other deep value and contrarian investing ideas, please consider following me.



Data is sourced from Yahoo Finance. No guarantees or representations

are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does

not provide specific investment advice. The information is for

informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial

advisor.