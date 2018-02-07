Market Pullback Gives Us A Chance To Buy These 3 Stock Bargains

The market has been having a tantrum over rising rates. There also seems to have been added selling pressure due to machine (algorithms) programs. Additionally, this selloff seems to have been exacerbated by some failed exchange traded notes. I see this pullback as the buying opportunity that many of us have been waiting for and even though it is hard to buy when stocks are down, this is what disciplined investors should do. The stock market has done very well when interest rates were 10% or even more in the past, so all of this hand-wringing over the fact that rates are likely to reach 3% for the US 10-Year Treasury Bond is silly and creating a buying opportunity. The fundamentals of the US and global economy are very strong and the profit boost that many companies are going to see from the massive corporate and individual tax cuts is not yet fully reflected in the stock market. I believe this selloff will be a blip within a couple of weeks and investors who buy during this pullback will do well. With this in mind, here are a few stocks I am buying now:

American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) was trading for about $19 per share about a week ago and it now trades for just about $16.75 per share. This company is benefiting from the continued strength in the auto sector and the valuation is now extremely cheap. American Axle beat earnings estimates and I believe it could be poised for more strength in the coming quarters. This company is expected to post earnings of about $3.50 per share which means it is trading for just around 5 times earnings.

BioLineRX (BLRX) appears to be one of the best biotech stocks in terms of risk to reward. It has a very strong balance sheet and an impressive list of partners including Novartis (NVS), Merck (MRK), and other leading pharma and biotech companies. It also has a very promising pipeline. This stock was trading for about $1.10 per share just a week ago and now it trades for about $1.02 per share. Analysts have been upgrading this stock in recent months and price targets are $3 plus, which suggests a potential triple for investors who buy now. For more details read Jeff Hetmansperger's recent article in BioLineRX here. Jeff's article details why this undervalued biotech has a number of catalysts in 2018.

Tofutti Brands (OTCQB:TOFB) is trading for just over $2 per share and I think it could be a takeover target since the CEO and founder is well above retirement age and he seems to be interested in potentially selling the company. I think a buyout offer would have to be in the $3 to $4 range and that would offer big gains from current levels. However, this company is profitable and based on recent earnings per share of 6 cents for the last quarter, this implies a forward price to earnings ratio of just about 9 times while most food companies trade for 20 times earnings of more. Because this stock is undervalued, the shares could have a lot of upside even without a buyout.

This company makes vegan, dairy-free and low cholesterol foods which are increasingly popular. A recent research report suggests that the market for dairy alternative products will grow by about 15% annually for the next several years, and it lists Tofutti Brands as one of the key players in this market. You can read my recent article on Tofutti Brands here. As I have said before, this is the kind of stock that I think makes sense to buy 1,000 to 10,000 shares of depending on the size of your portfolio, and possibly see a big gain from a potential buyout offer or from an expansion in the price to earnings ratio which is way too cheap for this stock right now and could double if it hits industry averages.





Data is sourced from Yahoo Finance. No guarantees or representations

are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does

not provide specific investment advice. The information is for

informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial

advisor.