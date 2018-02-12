With A Recent 88% Jump In Revenues, This $2 Chip Stock Is A Bargain

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) shares have been hit hard in this market correction. Small company stocks can experience elevated liquidity risks in market declines because bids can dry up quickly even for large cap stocks, so lesser known small caps take an even bigger hit. That is what has happened with AEHR Test Systems shares which have sold off to around $2.25 per share in spite of the fact that the company just posted a 88% surge in revenues for the second fiscal quarter of 2018. It also announced an order from a new customer for more than $2 million. When I wrote my first article on this stock it was trading for about $2.60 per share and it then jumped to about $3.40 per share after the company released those very strong financial results.

As the chart above shows, this stock has been hit hard recently, especially as the market has tumbled. The stock is now trading well below the 50-day moving average of $2.71 per share and the 200-day moving average of $3.47 per share. The chart also shows that the Relative Strength Index or "RSI" is now just 27. This indicates the stock is at oversold levels and sharp rebounds often can occur when the RSI gets this low. I think that this stock can quickly rebound back to the 50-day moving average of $2.71, when the stock market regains its stability.

As I detailed in my first article on this company, AEHR Test Systems appears poised for secular growth because the need for their products is on the rise. This is due to increasing demand for specialized chips for autonomous vehicles, and other systems which require maximum chip testing and reliability. Wall Street will probably fall in love with this semiconductor industry stock when it gets back over $5 per share, because it appears poised to post profits going forward thanks to the rapid revenue growth. In the past, this company did not have enough in revenues to produce solid and consistent profits, but the company is now at the inflection point whereby the current revenue levels are enough to allow it to post profits. It just posted a 2 cent per share profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2018, so as revenues grow rapidly from here, the earnings per share are poised to rise exponentially. These factors are clearly not priced into the stock right now which is providing us with an exceptional buying opportunity.

At just about $2.25 per share this stock is dirt cheap and I think it will rebound significantly very soon once the market stabilizes. This company has a strong balance sheet and earnings estimates of 30 cents per share, which implies a very cheap PE ratio of just around 8 times earnings. The average stock in the semiconductor industry trades for about 18 times earnings, which indicates this stock is undervalued, especially when you consider its massive revenue growth rate. With an analyst outperform rating and a $7.50 price target, investors could see very significant gains if they buy now.

In addition, there is quite a bit of M&A activity in the chip industry right now. For example, Broadcom (AVGO) has offered to buy Qualcomm (QCOM) for $82 per share and Qualcomm has offered to buy NXPI Semiconductors (NXPI) for $110 per share. I believe the offer to buy NXP Semiconductors will be increased by Qualcomm later this month so I am buying that stock even though it trades for more then the current offer price of $110 per share. AEHR Test Systems could also be a buyout target, but it does not need a buyout for the stock price to go much higher. I have been researching small cap stocks that have buyout and other upside potential. One of the stocks I am accumulating is Tofutti Brands (OTCQB:TOFB) which trades for just over $2 per share. The company CEO and majority shareholder is in his 80's and it looks like he could be ready to sell the company as the company states it is pursuing shareholder enhancing initiatives which could include the sale of the company. You can read my article on Tofutti Brands here.



If you want updates on these stocks in the future or other deep value and contrarian investing ideas, please consider following me. I have recently started posting updates on my Seeking Alpha Blog and by following me, you will have a chance to get these updates on stocks and investing strategies



Data is sourced from Yahoo Finance. No guarantees or representations

are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does

not provide specific investment advice. The information is for

informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial

advisor.





