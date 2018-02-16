Hawkinvest's Strategy And Stock Update For February 2018





The market has made up a lot of ground since the correction we experienced just recently. This has led me to sell some of the stocks I was buying when the market was dropping rapidly. For example, I sold some shares in Apple (AAPL) and IBM (IBM) today, but kept my core position in both.

Tech stocks are often the first to rebound, so there are still some stocks outside of the tech sector that are at bargain levels thanks to the recent correction. For example, I am adding shares of Libbey (LBY) which trades for just over $6 per share and offers a dividend yield of about 7.8%. You can read a recent article I wrote on Libbey here. Libbey is a world famous maker of glass and dinnerware and the stock is cheap, trading for just about 9 times earnings. I think Libbey shares could double in value this year and reach the consensus analyst price target of $12.



I am also building a position in Tofutti Brands (OTCQB:TOFB) which trades for about $2.25 per share. Tofutti Brands is a specialty foods company that offers desserts and other products that are vegan, dairy-free and low in cholesterol. The founder and CEO is in his 80's now and the company has said it is reviewing initiatives that will enhance shareholder value which often really means the company could be poised to be acquired by a larger food company. You can read my detailed article on Tofutti Brands here. I think Tofutti shares are worth somewhere between $3 to $4 per share, whether or not it is acquired.

Speaking of buyouts, I am continuing to buy shares of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) which is the subject of a buyout offer from Qualcomm (QCOM) for $110 per share. NXPI trades for about $116 per share right now which clearly indicates the market is expecting Qualcomm to raise their bid if they want this deal to happen. Elliott Management says the offer should be raised to $135 per share and I think there is a good chance Qualcomm will raise the offer to that level. Qualcomm has once again been forced to extend the tender offer (this time) until February 23, 2018. This deal has been approved by regulators, except for regulators in China which are expected to approve the deal any day. Once approval comes from China and/or the February 23 tender offer once again shows that shareholders will not offer their shares for $110 (especially when they can sell them for more on the market today), Qualcomm will likely raise the offer and give us a much better deal.



If you want updates on these stocks in the future or other deep value and contrarian investing ideas, please consider following me. I have recently started posting updates on my Seeking Alpha Blog and by following me, you will have a chance to get these updates on stocks and investing strategies



Data is sourced from Yahoo Finance. No guarantees or representations

are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does

not provide specific investment advice. The information is for

informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial

advisor.