Enerkon Solar International, Inc. (OTC PINK: ENKS) Announces Completed $42 Million USD Asset Acquisition

(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 13, 2018) FREEPORT, NY -- Enerkon’s New CEO, Mr. Benjamin Ballout stated that today was historic for us in that we completed the acquisition process, bringing our assets and operations into the company which will prepare us for the next phases in our development plans as well as making our operations transparent as we are operating as a public company.



Mr. Ballout further stated that, Enerkon Solar International Inc. Renewable Energy Assets and Operations as acquired by the company today, were initially established in September 2016, with the vision to be a leader in Utility Scale PV Power Plants and renewable systems, with a particular focus on the Middle East and Africa, who have the greatest need and the highest Solar Intensity Coverage, compared to other parts of the world, the best ROI, compared to other geographic regions and less resistance to entry into the major markets.



In addition to our Projects completed in Turkey and China, we have been awarded a 500 MW, $600 Million USD, Utility Scale PV Plant in Gaza Province – Mozambique, currently in the last phases of documentation for entry of our funding syndicate, with PPA executed, Enerkon has further been awarded an additional two (2) more 500MW Utility Scale PV Solar Plants to be built this year in the provinces of Cabo Delgado and Nampula.



Our Long Term Strategic Plan, Vision 2028 is a long-term road-map to achieve our growth objectives and our technology and cost leadership goals. In executing our Long Term Strategic Plan, we are focusing on providing utility-scale PV solar energy solutions using our modules to key geographic markets that we believe have a compelling need for Utility-Scale PV electricity, including markets throughout the Americas, Asia, the Middle East and Africa whereas acquisition of strategic companies in the Panel and Technology Sectors as well as other small and mid- level renewable energy companies is also a large part of our near term plans.



This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements, defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements.



The company, through its management, makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements.



It is impossible to identify all such factors, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company. This press release is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

