A Valuation Estimation of Priceline.Com

6/22/2010



priceline.com Incorporated (priceline.com) is an online travel company, which offers a range of travel services, including hotel rooms, car rentals, airline tickets, vacation packages, cruises and destination services. Internationally, the Company offer customers hotel room reservations in over 90 countries and 32 languages. In the United States, priceline.com offer the customers the ability to purchase travel services in a price-disclosed manner or the opportunity to use the Name Your Own Price service, which allows the customers to make offers for travel services at discounted prices. The subsidiaries of the Company include Lowestfare.com LLC and Travelweb LLC. In May 2010, the Company acquired TravelJigsaw LTD.



Last Price 188.95

52 Week High 273.93

52 Week Low 102.32

Does PCLN make for an intelligent investment or intelligent speculation today? Starting with a base estimate of annual Free Cash Flow at a value of approximately $500,000,000 and the number of shares outstanding at 47,440,000 shares; we used an assumed FCF annual growth of 10 percent for the first 10 years and assume zero growth from years 11 to 15. Review the Free Cash Flow record here:

http://quicktake.morningstar.com/stocknet/CashFlowRatios10.aspx?Country=USA&Symbol=PCLN

The resulting estimated intrinsic value per share (discounted back to the present) is approximately $200.93.

Market Price = $188.9

Intrinsic Value = $200.93 (estimated)

Debt/Equity ratio = .07

Price To Value (P/V) ratio = .94 and the estimated bargain = 6. percent.

Before we make a purchase, we must decide ( filter #1 ) if PCLN is a high quality business with good economics. Does PCLN have ( filter #2 ) enduring competitive advantages, and does PCLN have ( filter #3 ) honest and able management.

The current price/earnings ratio = 18.2

It 's current return on capital = 38.59

Using a debt to equity ratio of .07, PCLN shows a 5-year average return on equity = 39

Some industries have higher ROE because they require no assets, such as consulting firms. Other industries require large infrastructure builds before they generate a penny of profit, such as oil refiners. Generally, capital-intensive businesses have higher barriers to entry, which limit competition. But, high-ROE firms with small asset bases have lower barriers to entry. Thus, such firms face more business risk because competitors can replicate their success without having to obtain much outside funding.

Growth benefits investors only when the business in point can invest at incremental returns that are enticing; only when each dollar used to finance the growth creates over a dollar of long-term market value. In the case of a low-return business requiring incremental funds, growth hurts the investor. The wonderful companies sustain a competitive advantage, produce free cash flow, and use debt wisely.

Does PCLN make for an intelligent investment or speculation today? Time is said to be the friend of the wonderful company and the enemy of the mediocre one. Before making an investment decision, seek understanding about the company, its products, and its sustainable competitive advantages over competitors. Next, look for able and trustworthy managers who are focused more on value than just growth. Finally ask: Is there a bargain relative to its intrinsic value per share today?

Great investment opportunities come around when excellent companies are surrounded by unusual circumstances that cause the stock to be misapraised. In terms of Opportunity Cost, is PCLN the best place to invest our money today?

TIME FORWARD PROJECTION:

How will PCLN compete going forward? Keep in mind that a financial report like this is a reflection of the past and present. It may be used to project a future, but it may not account for factors yet unseen. Therefore, pay attention to competitive and market factors that may affect changes in profitability.

In summary, using a debt to equity ratio of .07, PCLN shows a 5-year average return on equity = 39 .

The estimated intrinsic value per share (discounted back to the present) is approximately $200.93. The Market Price = $188.9 and the Debt/Equity ratio = .07

The Price To Value (P/V) ratio = .94 and the estimated bargain = 6. percent.

Going forward, are there any tranformational catalysts or condition indicators imaginable on the horizon?

As always, I appreciate hearing your views,

Bud Labitan



Author of the new book on amazon.com called Valuations

30 Intrinsic Value Estimations in the style of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger

http://tinyurl.com/2bf6p2n



Author of the new book 'Price To Value'

http://www.amazon.com/Price-Value-Bud-Labitan/dp/0557317185

Author of 'The Four Filters Invention of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger'

http://www.amazon.com/dp/0615241298

Labitan Partners

budlabitan@ aol.com

www.frips.com

no positions