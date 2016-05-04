UPDATE_Inflection Points Are Here: The Interaction of SPY vs Brent Oil vs USD TWI vs Liquidity Models

The short-term liquidity model suggests that we might seen the peak in SPY last week

The longer-term liquidity model suggests that SPY, after making a bottom this week, still can run to new highs until May 19.

The longer-term liquidity model suggest the US Dollar TWI may bottom in a few days by making a new low

But we might have already seen the bottom of the DXY at 92.00 on Wednesday, May 3, in which case, a forthcoming test of the trough over the next few days will fail to make a new low.

Alternative view:

If we have already seen the peak of the SPY last week, this is probably how the price action will develop over the next few weeks (my best interpretation of the model projections). This was drawn on May 2 in response to a comment:

There is indeed a good chance that a peak may have been seen -- include that possibility in making your tactical trades over the next week or so. After a couple of weeks, we will know the more likely outcome.

Good luck.

May 6

16:40

Very short-term outlook in SPX:

In the past, I have seen this kind of follow-through to the upside whenever, the SPX goes into this mode (descending wedge). We could see a snapback to 2070 in the SPX soon.

-------------------------------------------------

May 5, 2016 17:25

Grapical target projection of CO1 WTI-1 futures contract

1. Target date - May 19

2. Support at 44.20; resistance at 46.75. Current price: 45.58

3. Target price: 50.70 on May 19.

If the resistance at 44.75 gives way soon -- there's an excellent chance of hitting 50.50 on May 19 thereabouts.

But if support at 44.20 breaks down within two-three trading days, then we have already seen the top on April 29.

Refer these inflection dates and levels to the chart shown below.

Intraday Situation

May 6

18:50

Resistance: 46.85; support: 44.10

Whether Brent spot goes higher or turns around and declines further maybe decided at 46.85 resistance soon.