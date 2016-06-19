UPDATE 1: A Significant Inflection Point Due In The US Dollar _ Implications For FX, Commodities, High Yield, EM And Risk Assets
Asset class modeling, Macro analyst, Bonds & Equities, Currencies & Commodities
Contributor Since 2011
Robert P. Balan runs Predictive Analytic Models, #1-rated trading unit at Seeking Alpha. PAM trades Swiss HF funds using Federal Reserve, US Treasury, and term (money) market liquidity data flows as basis for trading decisions. He is domiciled in Zurich, Switzerland.
Robert Balan has 5 decades of experience in the financial markets. Education in Mining Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, M.S in Quantitative Finance, and training in Economics led to a commodity analysis career during the commodity boom of the early 1970s. Robert made a switch to global macro focus in the early 1980 when the commodity bull market waned, with specialization in foreign exchange. Robert wrote a very high profile daily FX analysis while Geneva-based (Lloyds Bank Int'l) in the mid-1980s (the first FX commentary with a real global readership, "most accessed" in the Reuters and Telerate networks from 1988 to 1994).
He worked for Swiss Bank Corp and Union Bank of Switzerland (precursors of today's new UBS) as head of technical research in various finance centers (London, New York, and subsequently, head of prop trading at SBC in Toronto ) from the late 1980s to mid-1990s. A stint at Bank of America as head of global technical research followed in late 1990s to the early 2000s.
Robert returned to Switzerland in 2004 as head of technical research and strategy, and FX market analyst for Swiss Life Asset Management in Zurich. Robert wrote FX analysis and capital markets commentary for Saxo Bank (Denmark) in the early 2000s. He joined Diapason Commodities Management (CH) in Lausanne in 2008 as senior market strategist, and subsequently Chief Market Strategist, utilizing fundamental macroeconomic drivers and structural/technical data in modeling asset price and sector movements.
Robert wrote a book on the Elliott Wave Principle in 1988, which has been hailed by the London Society of Technical Analysts as best ever book written on the subject. Robert is a member of the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), U.S.A.
For additional information, you may refer to an earlier blog posted on friday, June 17, 2016, which is being updated in this report. here is the link:
--------------------------------------
- We have reached a time-window where there is a high likelihood of the US Dollar weakening, as signaled by our liquidity models. The US Dollar has been bid in recent days due to risks to the financial community, emanating from one-off events, the most significant among which is the so-called "Brexit", the possibility that the UK will collectively vote to pull out of the EU. The US Dollar may have turned last Friday.
- The variables which benefit the most, aside from the other major currencies, could be EM and High Yield asset classes, especially EM credit, EM currencies, and E&P equities. But other risk assets, like US equities, should also benefit from this brief risk-off period, signalled by the liquidity models as USD weakness (see charts below).
Shown below is an expanded view of the chart above.
Here is the scope of what we believe to be a risk-on period in the short-term:
--------------------------------------
EM Assets: Liquidity Models vs CDX-EM 10yr Index, MSCI-EM, Brazil Real, Columbian Peso
As the US Dollar turns lower, EM credit and equities, as well as EM currencies benefit. The Brazilian Real, specifically, could outperform during this weaker state for the USD TWI.
---------------------------------
GLOBAL EQUITIES: Liquidity Models vs MSCI-EM$, S&P 500, Russel 2000, Euronext 100
As befitting a general risk-on period, EM and US small caps, as well as the previously beaten down European equities, may put in strong performance over the rest of the month.
---------------------------------------
COMMODITIES: Liquidity Models vs CDX-EM 10yr Index, vs Copper, Zinc, Nickel
A risk-off period and corresponding outperformance from EM and small caps equities should also benefit commodities, especially the baase metals. We expect Copper and Lead to recover a significant part of the previous losses, but it's Zinc, which could outperform.
----------------------------------
HIGH YIELD: Liquidity Models vs High Yield BA Index vs Brent Oil, CVX, CLR, APC
Here, below, is a short-term view of the chart above. Note that the Oil (in red) has probably made a bottom. At the very worst it can dip once more, but that should be it (reference: the fuschia rectangle).
Crude Oil prices have generally decoupled from its commodities and US Dollar links, and now generally trade in sync with the High Yield family. In turn, the E&P equities take more note of the the High Yield BA index performance, rather than from changes in oil prices. The E&P equities should outperform over the next couple of weeks.
-------------------------------------
PRECIOUS METALS: Liquidity Models, CDX-EM 10y vs Gold, Silver, Miners GDX, GDX/J
The outlook for Gold, precious metals, and Miners' equities remain cloudy over the very short-term, but if equities in general perform well over the rest of the month, E&P equities could do well as well. We revisit the issue later next week, with another update.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.