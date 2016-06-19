For additional information, you may refer to an earlier blog posted on friday, June 17, 2016, which is being updated in this report. here is the link:

seekingalpha.com/instablog/910351-robert...

UPDATE 1: A Significant Inflection Point Due In The US Dollar _ Implications For FX, Commodities, High Yield, EM and Risk Assets

We have reached a time-window where there is a high likelihood of the US Dollar weakening, as signaled by our liquidity models. The US Dollar has been bid in recent days due to risks to the financial community, emanating from one-off events, the most significant among which is the so-called "Brexit", the possibility that the UK will collectively vote to pull out of the EU. The US Dollar may have turned last Friday.

The variables which benefit the most, aside from the other major currencies, could be EM and High Yield asset classes, especially EM credit, EM currencies, and E&P equities. But other risk assets, like US equities, should also benefit from this brief risk-off period, signalled by the liquidity models as USD weakness (see charts below).

product.datastream.com/dscharting/gatewa...

This is a live link. To get a chart update, click on the link above.

Here is the scope of what we believe to be a risk-on period in the short-term:

EM Assets: Liquidity Models vs CDX-EM 10yr Index, MSCI-EM, Brazil Real, Columbian Peso

As the US Dollar turns lower, EM credit and equities, as well as EM currencies benefit. The Brazilian Real, specifically, could outperform during this weaker state for the USD TWI.

This is a live link. To get a chart update, click on the link below.

product.datastream.com/dscharting/gatewa...

GLOBAL EQUITIES: Liquidity Models vs MSCI-EM$, S&P 500, Russel 2000, Euronext 100

As befitting a general risk-on period, EM and US small caps, as well as the previously beaten down European equities, may put in strong performance over the rest of the month.

This is a live link. To get a chart update, click on the link below.

product.datastream.com/dscharting/gatewa...

COMMODITIES: Liquidity Models vs CDX-EM 10yr Index, vs Copper, Zinc, Nickel

A risk-off period and corresponding outperformance from EM and small caps equities should also benefit commodities, especially the baase metals. We expect Copper and Lead to recover a significant part of the previous losses, but it's Zinc, which could outperform.

This is a live link. To get a chart update, click on the link below.

product.datastream.com/dscharting/gatewa...

HIGH YIELD: Liquidity Models vs High Yield BA Index vs Brent Oil, CVX, CLR, APC

Here, below, is a short-term view of the chart above. Note that the Oil (in red) has probably made a bottom. At the very worst it can dip once more, but that should be it (reference: the fuschia rectangle).

product.datastream.com/dscharting/gatewa...

This is a live link. To get a chart update, click on the link above.

Crude Oil prices have generally decoupled from its commodities and US Dollar links, and now generally trade in sync with the High Yield family. In turn, the E&P equities take more note of the the High Yield BA index performance, rather than from changes in oil prices. The E&P equities should outperform over the next couple of weeks.

PRECIOUS METALS: Liquidity Models, CDX-EM 10y vs Gold, Silver, Miners GDX, GDX/J

The outlook for Gold, precious metals, and Miners' equities remain cloudy over the very short-term, but if equities in general perform well over the rest of the month, E&P equities could do well as well. We revisit the issue later next week, with another update.

product.datastream.com/dscharting/gatewa...

This is a live link. To get a chart update, click on the link above.