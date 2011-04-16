Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

2011 Stock Picks

At the end of every year various personal finance magazines and stock brokers publish their best stock ideas for the upcoming year. Often these are selections are never mentioned again. We decided to track the stock pick portfolios for SmartMoney, Money, Fortune, Kiplinger and Barrons publications and also brokers, J P Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.
As of April 15th, only 3 of the 8 stock pickers are beating the S&P and Nasdaq indexes.
YTD Bar Chart

Fortune had an early lead up over 6% in the first 2 weeks but is now in last place. Kiplinger had a bad start, down almost 3% in the first week but has since recovered into positive territory. The chart below shows the portfolios profit / loss plotted weekly at the Friday closing prices.


Goldman Sachs currently holds five of the top ten best performing stocks selected.
Stock Name
Stock Symbol
Profit
Magazine / Broker
Rubicon Technology
RBCN
31.15%
Goldman Sachs
Blackstone
BX
30.48%
Goldman Sachs
Tyco international
TYC
24.07%
Morgan Stanley
Chicago Bridge & Iron
CBI
21.40%
Goldman Sachs
JBHunt
JBHT
17.20%
Goldman Sachs
VF Corp.
VFC
16.53%
Kiplinger
Pfizer
PFE
15.99%
Barrons
Treehouse Foods
THS
15.72%
Goldman Sachs
TJX
TJX
15.37%
Smartmoney
Polo Ralph Lauren
RL
15.10%
Kiplinger

The three bottom stock pickers hold two stocks each from the overall 10 worst performing stocks selected.
Stock Name
Stock Symbol
Profit
Magazine / Broker
hhgregg
HGG
-38.46%
Kiplinger
Entropic
ENTR
-36.61%
Fortune
Royal Carribean
RCL
-19.75%
Fortune
General Motors
GM
-18.97%
Barrons
Cisco Systems
CSCO
-16.72%
Barrons / Smartmoney
Freeport-McMoran
FCX
-16.72%
Smartmoney
US Steel
X
-15.90%
Kiplinger
Ford
F
-14.79%
Goldman Sachs

It is only a little over one quarter the way through the year. We'll publish a mid year update to monitor how they continue to perform.