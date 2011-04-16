2011 Stock Picks

At the end of every year various personal finance magazines and stock brokers publish their best stock ideas for the upcoming year. Often these are selections are never mentioned again. We decided to track the stock pick portfolios for SmartMoney, Money, Fortune, Kiplinger and Barrons publications and also brokers, J P Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

As of April 15th, only 3 of the 8 stock pickers are beating the S&P and Nasdaq indexes.



Fortune had an early lead up over 6% in the first 2 weeks but is now in last place. Kiplinger had a bad start, down almost 3% in the first week but has since recovered into positive territory. The chart below shows the portfolios profit / loss plotted weekly at the Friday closing prices.

Goldman Sachs currently holds five of the top ten best performing stocks selected.



Stock Name Stock Symbol Profit Magazine / Broker Rubicon Technology RBCN 31.15% Goldman Sachs Blackstone BX 30.48% Goldman Sachs Tyco international TYC 24.07% Morgan Stanley Chicago Bridge & Iron CBI 21.40% Goldman Sachs JBHunt JBHT 17.20% Goldman Sachs VF Corp. VFC 16.53% Kiplinger Pfizer PFE 15.99% Barrons Treehouse Foods THS 15.72% Goldman Sachs TJX TJX 15.37% Smartmoney Polo Ralph Lauren RL 15.10% Kiplinger

The three bottom stock pickers hold two stocks each from the overall 10 worst performing stocks selected.

Stock Name Stock Symbol Profit Magazine / Broker hhgregg HGG -38.46% Kiplinger Entropic ENTR -36.61% Fortune Royal Carribean RCL -19.75% Fortune General Motors GM -18.97% Barrons Cisco Systems CSCO -16.72% Barrons / Smartmoney Freeport-McMoran FCX -16.72% Smartmoney US Steel X -15.90% Kiplinger Ford F -14.79% Goldman Sachs

It is only a little over one quarter the way through the year. We'll publish a mid year update to monitor how they continue to perform.