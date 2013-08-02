LinkedIn Posts $363.7M In Quarterly Earnings

Originally published at www.seclive.com

Filing in Focus: LinkedIn 8-K, August 1, 2013

LinkedIn Corporation (LNKD) announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2013, reporting earnings that topped analyst estimates. The company reported earnings per share of $0.38, with revenue of $363.7M, a substantial increase from this quarter a year ago of $0.16 earnings per share on $228M revenues. LinkedIn has now also increased its annual guidance, projecting earnings between $1.455B and $1.475B. Of LinkedIn's three major revenue streams, recruiting, marketing, and premium memberships, recruiting revenue led the way generating $205.1M, representing 56% of the company's revenue. Marketing earned the company $85.6M, accounting for 24% total revenue, while premium memberships earned $70.3M, representing 20% of total revenue. 62% of the company's revenue is earned domestically in the United States while the remaining 38% is earned internationally. LinkedIn users increased to 143 million, a 34% increase from a year ago.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.