URS Quarterly Profit Increases 26%

Originally published at www.seclive.com

Filing in Focus: URS 10-Q, August 6, 2013

URS Corporation (NYSE:URS) reported quarterly profits that increased 26%, as the company announced its financial results for second quarter. The company's revenue increased 3.8% to $2.79B while costs of revenue increased 4.5% to $2.64B. URS earnings were $67.3M, or $0.91 per share, up from this quarter last year with $53.6M, or $0.72 earnings per share. The construction and engineering company reported revenues in its oil and gas sector that increased 71% to $796M. URS lowered the top end of its annual guidance, expecting earnings per share between $4.25 and $4.50 with the midpoint of its revenue at $11.75B, down from its earlier projection of $12.0B. Martin Koffel, URS CEO, attributed flooding and bad weather to its project delays in its oil and gas business.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.