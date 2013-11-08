Priceline.com Announces New CEO While Reporting Increased Profits

Originally published at www.seclive.com

Filing in Focus: Priceline.com 10-Q, November 7, 2013

Priceline.com Incorporated (PCLN) announced its third fiscal quarter results, reporting increases in revenue and earnings, while also announcing a new CEO. Sales increased 33% this past quarter to $2.27B, beating estimates of $2.22B. Shareholder earnings fell just below expectations of $8.34, but increased from $7.80 per share a year ago to $8.30 per share. Jeffrey Boyd, the company's President and CEO, will relinquish the role to Darren Huston while remaining on as Chairman of the Board. Huston, a former Microsoft and Starbucks executive, most recently served as the head of Priceline's Booking.com and will assume his new role on January 1. Huston commented that in the coming months he will be working closely with Boyd and other Priceline executives to ensure the company continues onward with its growth and business strategy.

