Hurco Announces Annual Results

Filing in Focus: Hurco 10-K, January 10, 2014

Hurco Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full 2013 annual results, reporting decreases in net sales and earnings. The industrial technology company reported quarterly net sales that declined 4% from $56.1M to $53.9M while annual net sales declined 5% from $203.1M to $192.8M. Hurco quarterly earnings fell sharply from $4.1M and $0.63 per share to $1.9M and $0.29 per share while annual earnings fell similarly from $15.6M and $2.40 per share to $8.2M and $1.25 per share. CEO Michael Doar remarked that the European and Asian markets were weak, which made a large impact on its performance due to the fact the company sells the majority of its high performance products in Europe.

