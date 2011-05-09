(ORFG, PWRM, CTE, ROIAK, HEV) Stock in Review by Stock-PR.com

<p align="center">Stock-PR Reporting</p>

<p><span style="COLOR: black"><span style="COLOR: black"><span style="COLOR: rgb(0,128,255)"><span style="COLOR: rgb(0,128,255)"><font color="black"><strong><img title="orfg_logo1_200x72" style="WIDTH: 200px; HEIGHT: 72px" height="72" alt="orfg_logo1_200x72" hspace="0" src="crweselect.com/img/orfg_logo1_200x72.jpg" width="200" align="bottom" border="0" /> Orofino Gold Corp. (ORFG)<br /></strong><br />

Orofino's corporate objective is to continue to build shareholder value through the exploration and development of Senderos de Oro and additional accretive acquisitions, capitalizing on the extensive experience and relationships that management has developed over the past 25 years.<br />

<br />

La Azul (formerly La Estrella) is an artisanal gold production mine in the Senderos de Oro area controlled by Orofino. La Azul is composed of a mixed sequence of predominantly volcanic rocks featuring vein systems comprised of high grade chalcopyrite, galena and sphalerite with pyrite in quartz viens.<br />

<br />

Gold is a memorable metal that occupies a special place in the human mind. Today we continue to use gold for our most significant objects: wedding rings, Olympic medals, Oscars, Grammys, money, crucifixes and ecclesiastical art. No other substance of the same rarity holds a more visible and prominent place in our society.</font></span></span></span></span></p>

<p><span style="COLOR: black"><span style="COLOR: black"><span style="COLOR: rgb(0,128,255)"><span style="COLOR: rgb(0,128,255)"><font color="black"><strong>Orofino Gold Corp</strong>. has several Gold development properties in Colombia, a current hot spot of gold production in the world markets. Orofino Gold Corp. is a Colombia based gold producer founded as a private company in 2009 by former executives with over 50 cumulative years in mining exploration, finance, and development expertise.<br />

<br />

<strong>Orofino Gold Corp</strong>. has begun opening various exploration adits and vertical shafts in the Culo Alzado mining area. These exploration shafts are within the same boundary area where geochemical anomalies were noted in the report by Robert P. Shaw, P.Geo, prepared in 1995 and recently released by Orofino, as well as the recently released technical report by Thomas H. Carpenter, P.Geo, prepared on behalf of Orofino Gold Corp.<br />

<br />

The shafts are being developed along vertical veins roughly oriented on a northeast trajectory. They are in close proximity to nearby excavation projects artisanal miners have been successfully developing for more than 30 years. Initial work on these still-shallow areas has revealed vertical, mineralized veins of gold deposits. Early results from samples taken from the adits have shown in excess of 10 grams of gold per tonne in veins up to one metre in width and open at depth. These promising shallow-depth results indicate the potential for higher grades of mineralization at deeper depths along the same axis. Orofino expects to provide further information from these early-stage explorations as information becomes available.<br />

<br />

For more information about Orofino Gold Corp. visit its website</font> <a href="www.orofinogoldcorp.com"><font color="black">orofinogoldcorp.com</font></a><br />

<br />

<font color="black">*****************************************</font></span></span></span></span></p>

<p><span style="COLOR: black"><span style="COLOR: black"><span style="COLOR: rgb(0,128,255)"><span style="COLOR: rgb(0,128,255)"><font color="black"><br />

<br />

<strong><a href="www.power3medical.com/" target="_blank"><img style="WIDTH: 152px; HEIGHT: 63px" height="63" alt="power3" hspace="0" src="pennyomega.com/img/power3.png" width="152" align="bottom" border="0" /></a> Power3 Medical Products, Inc. (OTC:PWRM)<br /></strong><br />

Power3 Medical applies proprietary methodologies to discover and identify protein biomarkers associated with diseases. Through these processes, Power3 Medical has developed a portfolio of products including BC-SeraPro™, a proteomic blood serum test for the early detection of breast cancer for which it has completed Phase I clinical trials, and NuroProÂ®, a proteomic blood serum test for the detection of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and ALS diseases, for which it is currently engaged in Phase II clinical trials. These tests are designed to analyze an individual's proteins to detect the presence of disease, a patient's disease progression, a patient's response to a particular drug, and the mechanisms of disease present in the patient for optimal targeted therapy.<br />

<br />

The NuroPro Blood Test is Power3's medical diagnostic tool for the early detection of Neurodegenerative diseases. The analysis is designed as a tool for physicians to diagnose various degenerative diseases of the brain and nervous system. The test involves monitoring the concentration of 59 proteins in blood serum to accurately detect and distinguish between Alzheimer's disease, ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease), and Parkinson's disease. Early detection of these diseases will allow physicians to intervene at an early stage to delay disease progression, potentially allowing patients to outlive their debilitating symptoms.<br />

<br />

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a disease that breaks down tissues in the nervous system (a neurodegenerative disease) of unknown cause that affects the nerves responsible for movement. It is also known as motor neuron disease and Lou Gehrig's disease. ALS is a disease of the motor neurons, those nerve cells reaching from the brain to the spinal cord (upper motor neurons) and the spinal cord to the peripheral nerves (lower motor neurons) that control muscle movement. In ALS, for unknown reasons, these neurons die, leading to a progressive loss of the ability to move virtually any of the muscles in the body.</font></span></span></span></span></p>

<p><span style="COLOR: black"><span style="COLOR: black"><span style="COLOR: rgb(0,128,255)"><span style="COLOR: rgb(0,128,255)"><font color="black"><strong>Power3 Medical Products, Inc</strong>. is a leading bio-technology company focused on the development of innovative diagnostic tests in the fields of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease).<br />

<br />

Please visit Power3 Medical Products, Inc website</font> <a href="www.power3medical.com"><font color="black">www.power3medical.com</font></a><font color="black">.<br />

<br />

**********************************************************************************<br />

<br />

<strong>SinoTech Energy Limited (Nasdaq:CTE)</strong> released updated outlook for fiscal year 2011 and announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2011, on May 19, 2011. Based on current operating and business conditions, the Company expects to report total sales in the range of US$100 million to US$105 million in fiscal year 2011, compared to the previously announced range of US$90 million to US$95 million.<br />

<br />

SinoTech Energy Limited provides enhanced oil recovery (EOR) services to oil companies in the People's Republic of China.<br />

<br />

*********************************<br />

<br />

<strong>Radio One Inc. (Nasdaq:ROIAK)</strong> announced updated preliminary results for the quarter ended March 31, 2011. The Company anticipates net revenue of approximately $65.0 million, an increase of $6.0 million from the same period in 2010, an increase of 10.2%. The Company now anticipates Adjusted EBITDA(1) of approximately $9.9 million to $10.9 million. However, the Company now anticipates a net loss of $1.22 to $1.24 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2011. The Company had previously anticipated a net loss of $0.37 to $0.39 per share for the period. The increase in the anticipated net loss is primarily the result of a non-cash charge related to its provision for income taxes. The Company now anticipates a provision for income taxes for the quarter ended March 31, 2011 of $45.6 million irrespective of the Company continuing to hold net operating losses of approximately $548.0 million. Approximately $45.3 million of the amount reflects the increase in deferred tax liabilities associated with the amortization of certain of the Company's radio broadcast licenses for tax purposes.<br />

<br />

Radio One, Inc. operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. It principally engages in the radio broadcasting operation that primarily targets African-American and urban listeners.<br />

<br />

*********************************<br />

<br />

<strong>Ener1, Inc. (Nasdaq:HEV)</strong> will release its first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2011 on Tuesday, May 10, after the market close. Management will conduct a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's results and strategic outlook for the remainder of 2011. Participants can access the live call via webcast on the investor information page of the Ener1 website,</font> <a href="www.ener1.com"><font color="black">ener1.com</font></a><font color="black">. Alternatively, participants within the U.S. can dial 888.713.4217; participants from outside the U.S. can call 617.213.4869. The participant access code is 82861405.<br />

<br />

Ener1, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and battery systems for energy storage in the United States and South Korea. It operates in three segments: Battery, Fuel Cell, and Nanotechnology.</font><br /></span></span></span></span></p>

<p><strong><font color="blue"><font color="red">Disclaimer:</font> Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. Stock-PR.com publisher and its affiliates and contractors are not registered investment advisers or broker/dealers. Our disclaimer is to be read and fully understood before using our site, reading our newsletter or joining our email list. Release of Liability: Through use of this website viewing or using, you agree to hold Stock-PR.com report and Crown Equity Holdings Inc. CRWE, its operators, shareholders, employees and/or contractors harmless and to completely release them from any and all liability due to any and all loss (monetary or otherwise), damages (monetary or otherwise) that you may occur. (<font color="red">Read more at <a href="stock-pr.com/?page_id=40" target="_blank"><font color="red">stock-pr.com/disclaimer</font></a></font>).</font></strong><span style="COLOR: red"><span style="COLOR: red"><strong><font color="blue">Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) is a newswire as well as an IR and PR firm. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE), in some cases, provides media advertising and public awareness for both public and private companies, as well as disseminating news. As such, in some cases, when Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) advertises for a particular client, Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) charges an advertising fee which it must disclose under 17B. The fee may be in cash, in free trading stock or in restricted stock. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE), if paid in stock, can and may sell those securities during the advertising period.</font><font color="red">Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) has previously received 500,000 shares of (144) restricted common stock and 500,000 shares of free trading shares from a third party (QU CUI You) for six months of advertisement services (which has expired) for Orofino Gold Corp. (PINK SHEETS:ORFG). Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) has received 1,000,000 shares 144 restricted stocks for IT department services and 2,000,000 shares (free trade) for 12 months of video production from Power 3 Medical Products Inc. (OTC:PWRM).</font></strong></span></span></p>

