(ORFG, PWRM, APP, EVI, RWC) Notable Stock by Stock-PR.com

<p><span style="COLOR: black"><span style="COLOR: black"><span style="COLOR: rgb(0,128,255)"><span style="COLOR: rgb(0,128,255)"><font color="black"><strong><img title="orfg_logo1_200x72" style="WIDTH: 200px; HEIGHT: 72px" height="72" alt="orfg_logo1_200x72" hspace="0" src="crweselect.com/img/orfg_logo1_200x72.jpg" width="200" align="bottom" border="0" mce_src="crweselect.com/img/orfg_logo1_200x72.jpg" /> Orofino Gold Corp. (ORFG)<br /></strong><br />

<strong>Orofino Gold Corp</strong>. has several Gold development properties in Colombia, a current hot spot of gold production in the world markets. Orofino Gold Corp. is a Colombia based gold producer founded as a private company in 2009 by former executives with over 50 cumulative years in mining exploration, finance, and development expertise. Orofino's corporate objective is to continue to build shareholder value through the exploration and development of Senderos de Oro and additional accretive acquisitions, capitalizing on the extensive experience and relationships that management has developed over the past 25 years.<br />

<br />

<strong>Orofino Gold Corp</strong>. is a Colombia-based gold producer with primary projects in the mineral-rich Senderos de Oro region of northern Colombia. Orofino's directors operate the company two parallel growth strategies: continue development of existing properties and acquire additional mining assets.<br />

<br />

Gold is the most malleable of all metals. Unlike other metals, gold does not oxidize with air or water and maintains its color and luster. Gold is used to make a protective coating on many artificial satellites because it is a good reflector of electromagnetic radiation. It is also used to make thermal protective faceplates for astronauts.<br />

<br />

<strong>Orofino Gold Corp.</strong> recently announced that it has requested Sepro Systems Corp. to assist in the design criteria to improve environmental sensitivity and maximize yield production and recoveries as it begins development at its Culo Alzado mine site in Sur de Bolivar, Colombia.<br />

<br />

Canadian-based Sepro Systems Corp. is a leading supplier of state-of-the-art, environmentally sensitive mineral processing equipment for projects worldwide.<br />

<br />

Recent permitting issues for Colombian based Gold projects due to environmental concerns from the Colombian government have made sustainable and environmentally conscious mining programs a top priority for many of the region's mining companies. Orofino's directors and management feel taking steps to ensure sustainability from the beginning of its exploration process is part of the company's responsibility to the local population and government. These steps will also better position the company for long-term development of its concessions thanks to a decreased environmental impact.<br />

<br />

In addition to positioning Orofino for environmentally sustainable growth, installing Sepro equipment at its Culo Alzado mine site will also dramatically improve recoveries of minerals from current workings. Orofino intends to install new, state-of-the-art crushing, milling, and recovery systems in order to begin a regular sampling program as laid-out by the company's Qualified Person as described in the National Instrument 43-101. This equipment will enable Orofino to generate regular, up-to-date metallurgical and geological reports, improving knowledge of the composition of the producing concessions and increasing investor confidence.<br />

<br />

For more information about Orofino Gold Corp. visit its website</font> <a href="www.orofinogoldcorp.com"><font color="black">orofinogoldcorp.com</font></a><br />

<br />

<font color="black">***************************************<br />

<br />

<strong><img class="attachment-medium" style="WIDTH: 171px; HEIGHT: 85px" height="85" alt="" hspace="0" src="crwefinance.com/img/pwrm_171x85_72710.jp...; width="171" align="bottom" border="0" /> Power3 Medical Products, Inc. (OTC:PWRM)<br /></strong><br />

<strong>Power3 Medical</strong> applies proprietary methodologies to discover and identify protein biomarkers associated with diseases. Through these processes, Power3 Medical has developed a portfolio of products including BC-SeraPro™, a proteomic blood serum test for the early detection of breast cancer for which it has completed Phase I clinical trials, and NuroProÂ®, a proteomic blood serum test for the detection of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and ALS diseases, for which it is currently engaged in Phase II clinical trials. These tests are designed to analyze an individual's proteins to detect the presence of disease, a patient's disease progression, a patient's response to a particular drug, and the mechanisms of disease present in the patient for optimal targeted therapy.</font></span></span></span></span></p>

<p><span style="COLOR: black"><span style="COLOR: black"><span style="COLOR: rgb(0,128,255)"><span style="COLOR: rgb(0,128,255)"><font color="black">The NuroPro Blood Test is Power3's medical diagnostic tool for the early detection of Neurodegenerative diseases. The analysis is designed as a tool for physicians to diagnose various degenerative diseases of the brain and nervous system. The test involves monitoring the concentration of 59 proteins in blood serum to accurately detect and distinguish between Alzheimer's disease, ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease), and Parkinson's disease. Early detection of these diseases will allow physicians to intervene at an early stage to delay disease progression, potentially allowing patients to outlive their debilitating symptoms.<br />

<br />

Alzheimer's disease is usually gradual, and it is slowly progressive. Memory problems that family members initially dismiss as "a normal part of aging" are in retrospect noted by the family to be the first stages of Alzheimer's disease. Problems of memory, particularly for recent events (short-term memory) are common early in the course of Alzheimer's disease. As the disease progresses, problems in abstract thinking and in other intellectual functions develop.<br />

<br />

<strong>Power3 Medical Products, Inc</strong>. is a leading bio-technology company focused on the development of innovative diagnostic tests in the fields of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease).<br />

<br />

Please visit Power3 Medical Products, Inc website</font> <a href="www.power3medical.com"><font color="black">www.power3medical.com</font></a><font color="black">.<br />

<br />

**************************************************<br />

<br />

<strong>American Apparel, Inc. (AMEX:APP)</strong> announced financial results for its first quarter ending March 31, 2011. Dov Charney, Chairman and CEO of American Apparel stated: "Our first quarter financial results demonstrate early signs of recovery and our first quarter has historically been our least profitable quarter.<br />

<br />

Our key selling season is May through October and I believe our inventory assortment is well positioned. We achieved several key objectives in the first quarter despite financial challenges; Top line sales potential for the remainder of the year as comparable store sales declined 7.9% and online sales grew 28.3%. Comparable store sales are essentially flat so far in the second quarter and we continue to expect to achieve positive comparable store sales for 2011. Increased gross margin by 470 basis points due to improved production efficiency and price increases. First quarter 2011 gross margin was negatively affected by significant year over year yarn price increases; recently yarn prices are declining. Operating expenses were lower by $2.2 million after normalizing for the effects of store closings and impairment charges and an increase in professional fees. We intend to further reduce operating expenses as we increase distribution efficiency, increase the productivity of our sales associates and manage other variable expenses. Improved financial flexibility through completion of a $14.2 million equity financing at $0.90 per share. As outlined below, investors in the financing have an option to invest another $26.8 million at $0.90 per share over the next six months. Additional capital will further enhance financial flexibility and enable the Company to accelerate key investments in stores technology and distribution. American Apparel reported net sales for the quarter ending March 31, 2011 of $116.1 million, a 4.7% decline over sales of $121.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2010. Total retail net sales declined 8.2% to $72.7 million for the first quarter of 2011 as compared to $79.2 million for the same period in 2010, with comparable store sales declining 8% on a constant currency basis.<br />

<br />

American Apparel, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and retail of fashion apparel for women, men, children, and pets. It primarily offers T-shirts, denim, sweaters, and jackets. The company also operates a wholesale business that supplies T-shirts and other casual wear to authorized distributors, screen printers, and advertising specialty companies.<br />

<br />

****************************</font></span></span></span></span></p>

<p><span style="COLOR: black"><span style="COLOR: black"><span style="COLOR: rgb(0,128,255)"><span style="COLOR: rgb(0,128,255)"><font color="black"><strong>EnviroStar, Inc. (AMEX:EVI)</strong> reported revenues and earnings for the nine and three month periods ended March 31, 2011. For the nine month period of fiscal 2011, revenues increased by 7.5% to $14,882,829 from $13,844,574 for the same period of fiscal 2010. Net income increased by 41.4% to $305,907 or $.04 per share compared to net income of $216,372 or $.03 per share for the same period of fiscal 2010. For the third quarter of fiscal 2011, revenues were $4,764,570, an increase of 16.4% from $4,094,643 in the comparable period of fiscal 2010. Net income for the current year period was $91,841 or $.01 per share, an increase of 38.8% from $66,179 or $.01 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2010. Venerando J. Indelicato, Chief Financial Officer of EnviroStar Inc., stated, "We are pleased with the Company's results for the nine and three month periods of fiscal 2011, despite a challenging economy. Incoming orders have been trending higher during fiscal 2011, increasing the Company's backlog. We are especially pleased with boiler sales which improved by 138.9% and 76.5% for the nine and three month periods, respectively, of fiscal 2011 over the same periods of fiscal 2010." He noted that the increase in boiler sales resulted from a new line of boilers introduced by the Company in late fiscal 2009.<br />

<br />

EnviroStar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and industrial laundry and dry cleaning equipment, boilers, and replacement parts primarily in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. EnviroStar was founded in 1963 and is based in Miami, Florida.<br />

<br />

****************************</font></span></span></span></span></p>

<p><span style="COLOR: black"><span style="COLOR: black"><span style="COLOR: rgb(0,128,255)"><span style="COLOR: rgb(0,128,255)"><font color="black"><strong>RELM Wireless Corp. (AMEX:RWC)</strong> announced that David P. Storey, President and Chief Executive Officer, will make a presentation about the Company at the Noble Financial Seventh Annual Equity Conference at 11:30am EDT on Tuesday, May 17, 2011, at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. The presentation will be web cast live, and available for viewing at</font> <a href="www.relm.com"><font color="black">relm.com</font></a> <font color="black"><br />

<br />

RELM Wireless Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of wireless communications products for government and public safety, and business and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1957 and is based in West Melbourne, Florida.</font></span></span></span></span></p>

THIS IS NOT A RECOMMENDATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITY!

<p><strong><font color="blue"><font color="red">Disclaimer:</font> Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. Stock-PR.com publisher and its affiliates and contractors are not registered investment advisers or broker/dealers. Our disclaimer is to be read and fully understood before using our site, reading our newsletter or joining our email list. Release of Liability: Through use of this website viewing or using, you agree to hold Stock-PR.com report and Crown Equity Holdings Inc. CRWE, its operators, shareholders, employees and/or contractors harmless and to completely release them from any and all liability due to any and all loss (monetary or otherwise), damages (monetary or otherwise) that you may occur. (<font color="red">Read more at <a href="stock-pr.com/?page_id=40" target="_blank"><font color="red">stock-pr.com/disclaimer</font></a></font>).</font></strong><span style="COLOR: red"><span style="COLOR: red"><strong><font color="blue">Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) is a newswire as well as an IR and PR firm. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE), in some cases, provides media advertising and public awareness for both public and private companies, as well as disseminating news. As such, in some cases, when Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) advertises for a particular client, Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) charges an advertising fee which it must disclose under 17B. The fee may be in cash, in free trading stock or in restricted stock. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE), if paid in stock, can and may sell those securities during the advertising period. <font color="red">Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) has previously received 500,000 shares of (144) restricted common stock and 500,000 shares of free trading shares from a third party (QU CUI You) for six months of advertisement services (which has expired) for Orofino Gold Corp. (PINK SHEETS:ORFG). Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) has received 1,000,000 shares 144 restricted stocks for IT department services and 2,000,000 shares (free trade) for 12 months of video production from Power 3 Medical Products Inc. (OTC:PWRM).<br /></font></font></strong></span></span></p>

