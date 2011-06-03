(HMNC, BBOX, ACIW, FMCN, CRWE) Stock Highlights by Stock-PR.com

Stock-PR Reporting

FREE Daily Stock Alerts From Stock-PR.com

HONDO MINERALS CORP (OTCPK:HMNC)



Hondo Minerals Corporation is engaged in the acquisition of mines, mining claims and mining real estate in the United States, Canada and Mexico with mineral reserves of precious metals or non-ferrous metals.



Hondo owns the Tennessee and Schuylkill Mines in Chloride, Arizona. The Tennessee Mine was the largest producing silver mine in Arizona history. The Tennessee Mine operated from the late 1800's until 1947 producing lead, zinc, gold and silver. The Company also owns numerous other mining claims in the US Southwest, which are being evaluated for additional reserves.



Gold is metallic, with a yellow color when in a mass, but when finely divided it may be black, ruby, or purple. It is the most malleable and ductile metal. It is a good conductor of heat and electricity, and is unaffected by air and most reagents. Gold is used in jewellery, glass and electronics. Gold electroplating is used to in the electronic industry to protect their copper components and improve their solderability.



HONDO MINERALS CORP (OTCPK:HMNC) is pleased to announce that it has just acquired over $500,000 dollars of additional E-Leech equipment for its Tennessee Mine production facility.



William R. Miertschin Chairman and CEO of Hondo Minerals say, "This purchase a long with the $2.4 million dollars of previously announced equipment demonstrates our continued efforts to invest real dollars in this project to increase shareholder value."



Mr. Miertschin went on to say, "All of this newly acquired equipment will allow the company the ability to reach its production and revenue targets 6 to12 months ahead of schedule, and with the advanced technology of E-Leech Hondo Minerals is posed to set new standards while obtaining optimum results from its exclusively licensed mining process."



E-Leech technology is a patent pending process that creates a leaching process without the use of hazardous chemicals such as cyanide at its Tennessee Mine processing plant.



Toxic chemicals previously used such as Hydrochloric and Nitric Acid are replaced with a water-based and pH adjusted medium to leach precious and base metals from mine tailings that is safe to humans and the environment.



Electrochemical processes are used to generate pH levels low enough to leach metals such as Gold, Silver, Zinc and Rare Earths into a solution for recovery at an extremely low cost per ton.



For more information please visit: http://www.hondominerals.com



*********************************



Black Box Corp. (Nasdaq:BBOX) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a 17% increase to its quarterly cash dividend resulting in a payout of $0.07 per share of its Common Stock. The $0.07 per share dividend was declared on all outstanding shares of Black Box's Common Stock and will be payable on July 14, 2011 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2011.



Black Box Corporation provides network infrastructure services for communication systems. The company offers design, installation, integration, monitoring, and maintenance of voice, data, and integrated communication systems.

******************



ACI Worldwide, Inc. (Nasdaq:ACIW) announced the launch of ACI Proactive Risk Manager(NYSE:TM) 8.0, the latest version of its comprehensive financial crime management solution. This release includes a host of new features designed to improve enterprise-wide fraud detection, increase governance and compliance, and streamline fraud and risk analyst activities. Multi-dimensional, multi-channel views of customer activity. Transaction enrichment options combining multiple fraud scores. Enhancements in rule writing and alert management. The addition of employee fraud monitoring. Security enhancements to meet PA-DSS certification.



ACI Worldwide, Inc. develops, markets, installs, and supports software products and services to facilitate electronic payments worldwide. ACI Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.



******************



Focus Media Holding Ltd. (Nasdaq:FMCN) announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2011. Total net revenue for the first quarter of 2011 was $146.6 million, of which. Aggregate net revenue from the LCD display network (including the movie theater network), in-store network and poster frame network was $136.1 million, which exceeded by approximately 11% the mid-point of the Company's guidance range of $122-124 million. This represented year-on-year growth of 54% from $88.1 million for the first quarter of 2010; and Net revenue from the traditional outdoor billboard network for the first quarter of 2011 was $10.5 million, meeting the Company's guidance of $10-11 million. This represented year-on-year growth of 21% from $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2010.



Focus Media Holding Limited, a multi- platform digital media company, operates out-of-home advertising network using audiovisual digital displays in China. It operates out-of-home advertising network based on the number of locations and flat-panel television displays in its network.



******************





Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE)



Crown Equity Holdings Inc. announced that it has extended its CRWENEWSWIRE global platform web presence and is now publishing online news and information to the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, using their specific country code domain and native language.



Crown Equity Holdings Inc., together with its digital network, currently provides electronic media services specializing in online publishing, which brings together targeted audiences and advertisers. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. offers internet media-driven advertising services, which covers and connects a range of marketing specialties, as well as search engine optimization for clients interested in online media awareness.



Crown Equity Holdings' clients depend on the company for service offerings that allow them to reach potential customers and investors with critical, time-sensitive information about products, services and overall corporate activities. Today's demand-driven business environment, now more than ever, requires responsiveness, speed, and reliability. Any network downtime can equate to significant financial losses or missed business opportunities. CoreLink is dedicated to delivering its high-level of relentless service to ensure that CRWE's clients never experience losses resulting from availability or uptime issues in the data center.

Internet advertising allows the advertiser to track the number of impressions an ad gets (how many people see it), and how many visits their business web site gets from particular ads, making it easy to see what kind of conversion rates internet advertisements are getting. The Internet offers many ways to endorse a business for free. This endorsement can be done by pop ups, business websites, through email Marketing, Video, banners, and many others. It is relatively inexpensive to publish information on the Internet.



Please Visit Crown Equity Holdings Inc. website http://www.crownequityholdings.com



**************************************************************

THIS IS NOT A RECOMMENDATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITY!

Disclaimer: Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. Stock-PR.com publisher and its affiliates and contractors are not registered investment advisers or broker/dealers. Our disclaimer is to be read and fully understood before using our site, reading our newsletter or joining our email list. Release of Liability: Through use of this website viewing or using, you agree to hold Stock-PR.com report and Crown Equity Holdings Inc. CRWE, its operators, shareholders, employees and/or contractors harmless and to completely release them from any and all liability due to any and all loss (monetary or otherwise), damages (monetary or otherwise) that you may occur. ( Read more at http://stock-pr.com/disclaimer ). Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) is a newswire as well as an IR and PR firm. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE), in some cases, provides media advertising and public awareness for both public and private companies, as well as disseminating news. As such, in some cases, when Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) advertises for a particular client, Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) charges an advertising fee which it must disclose under 17B. The fee may be in cash, in free trading stock or in restricted stock. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE), if paid in stock, can and may sell those securities during the advertising period. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) has received twenty five thousand dollars ($25,000) in cash from a third party (Friona Gold, LLC) for 1 week of media advertisement services for Hondo Minerals Corporation (OTCPK:HMNC)

Sign Up For Free Stock Alerts At http://stock-pr.com/signup