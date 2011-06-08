(HMNC, SGAE, NOIZ, VTSS, RDNT) Stock Highlights by Stock-PR.com

Stock-PR Reporting

FREE Daily Stock Alerts From Stock-PR.com

HONDO MINERALS CORP (OTCPK:HMNC)



Hondo Minerals Corporation is engaged in the acquisition of mines, mining claims and mining real estate in the United States, Canada and Mexico with mineral reserves of precious metals or non-ferrous metals.



Hondo owns the Tennessee and Schuylkill Mines in Chloride, Arizona. The Tennessee Mine was the largest producing silver mine in Arizona history. The Tennessee Mine operated from the late 1800's until 1947 producing lead, zinc, gold and silver. The Company also owns numerous other mining claims in the US Southwest, which are being evaluated for additional reserves.



Silver happens to lead, zinc, and also copper mineral deposits. Seventy-five pct with the sources on the planet are found in colaboration with other metal minerals. The residual is located together with gold. The most important mineral nutrient is mineral, Ag2S (silver sulfide).



Significant world silver producing countries are the US, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Canada. In the US, Nevada is leads in silver producing. There it occurs as a by-product of gold mining.



Uses of Silver



" For thousand of years silver has been used for jewelry and all types of decorative items.

" It is used in silverware.

" Silver bromide and silver nitrate are used in photography.

" Silver conducts electricity well, so it is used in electrical products.

" It is used by dentists in amalgam fillings.

" It is used in the production of bearings.

" As untarnished silver is the best reflector of light, it was used in ancient times to make mirrors.



The metal mercury was once thought of as a kind of silver, though the two elements are chemically unrelated. The Latin name for mercury was hydrargyrum, meaning "watery silver," and the English name was quicksilver.



Europeans found huge quantities of silver in the New World, such as in Zacatecas, Mexico and Potosí, Bolivia. The conquistador Francisco Pizarro was said to have resorted to having his horses shod with silver horseshoes because the metal was relatively abundant. By contrast, there was a relative lack of iron in Peru. Aside from that, silver was extremely valuable elsewhere, making it a global commodity and triggering a period of inflation in Europe. These developments contributed to the rise of the Spanish Empire. The rise and fall of the value of silver affected the world market.



The Rio de la Plata was named after silver, after the Spanish word plata. In addition, Argentina got its name from the Latin word for silver.



Silver mining was a driving force in the settlement of western North America, with major booms for silver and its associated minerals, particularly lead in the galena ore that silver is most commonly found in. Notable "silver rushes" took place in Colorado, Nevada, California, Ontario, and the Kootenay region of British Columbia. The largest silver ore deposits in the United States were discovered at the Comstock Lode in Virginia City, Nevada, in 1859.



HONDO MINERALS CORP (OTCPK:HMNC) is pleased to announce that it has just acquired over $500,000 dollars of additional E-Leech equipment for its Tennessee Mine production facility.



William R. Miertschin Chairman and CEO of Hondo Minerals says, "This purchase a long with the $2.4 million dollars of previously announced equipment demonstrates our continued efforts to invest real dollars in this project to increase shareholder value."



Mr. Miertschin went on to say, "All of this newly acquired equipment will allow the company the ability to reach its production and revenue targets 6 to12 months ahead of schedule, and with the advanced technology of E-Leech Hondo Minerals is posed to set new standards while obtaining optimum results from its exclusively licensed mining process."



E-Leech technology is a patent pending process that creates a leaching process without the use of hazardous chemicals such as cyanide at its Tennessee Mine processing plant.



Toxic chemicals previously used such as Hydrochloric and Nitric Acid are replaced with a water-based and pH adjusted medium to leach precious and base metals from mine tailings that is safe to humans and the environment.



Electrochemical processes are used to generate pH levels low enough to leach metals such as Gold, Silver, Zinc and Rare Earths into a solution for recovery at an extremely low cost per ton.



For more information please visit: http://www.hondominerals.com



****************************



Siga Resources Inc (OTCPK:SGAE)



Siga Resources Inc announced that Siga has come to an agreement with Big Rock Resources Ltd. whereby the two companies will develop the Lucky Thirteen gold placer claim under a 50/50 joint venture.



Big Rock Resources Ltd. (1BR.F, ISIN CA0894851066, WKN A1JJYB www.bigrockresources.com ) has agreed to fund the initial evaluation program for $400,000 USD, and provide funding up to $8.5 million USD to place the property in full production. The partners will operate Lucky Thirteen under a Joint Venture company, Lucky 13 Mining Company Ltd., owned 50/50 by Siga and Big Rock. Lucky 13 Mining Company Ltd. will be the operator. Siga has already secured the initial operating permits for the necessary rail crossing and initial test mining. Siga is currently constructing the washing and initial process plant to be used in the evaluation program. Siga's President Ed Morrow said that "Siga is most pleased to have Big Rock Resources as a Joint Venture Partner. The combined power of the partnership will facilitate the rapid development of a production operation at Lucky thirteen."



Siga Resources Inc, founded in 2007, is based in South Lake Tahoe, California. Siga is a mineral resource exploration and development company. Siga's strategy targets properties that have the potential for near term production and early positive cash flow. Siga's general geographical interest is North and South America.



Gold is always fashionable and has never stopped being the object of desire of many people. In fact it seemed to defy economic crises and recessions and kept its' value at high levels. This is why investors saw in it the best commodity in times where nothing could be seen as safe. They purchase gold as bars, jewelry, bullion coins or gold sovereign coins and many other forms.



Please Visit Siga Resources Inc website http://sigaresourcesinc.com



***************************************



Micronetics Inc. (Nasdaq:NOIZ) reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2011 ("FY 2011"). Net sales were $9,344,494 for the quarter ended March 31, 2011, an increase of $219,076 or 2% as compared to $9,125,418 for quarter ended March 31, 2010. For FY 2011, the Company reported net sales of $35,296,705 as compared to net sales of $34,867,746 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010, an increase of $428,959 or 1%. For the quarter ended March 31, 2011, the Company reported net income of $444,137 or $0.10 per diluted share as compared to net income of $469,429 or $0.10 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2010. For FY 2011, net income was $1,517,827 or $0.33 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $1,147,830 or $0.25 per diluted share for FY 2010.



Micronetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of wireless components and test equipment, and integrated multifunction subassemblies. Micronetics, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Hudson, New Hampshire.



******************

Vitesse Semiconductor Corp. (Nasdaq:VTSS) introduced a portfolio of Gigabit Ethernet intellectual property (NYSE:IP) cores for simple and efficient integration of 10/100/1000BASE-T functionality into Ethernet IC solutions for consumer electronics, broadband access, network security, printer, smart grid, storage, and other applications.



Vitesse Semiconductor Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductor products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of carrier and enterprise networking products, and data center infrastructure systems worldwide.

******************



RadNet, Inc. (Nasdaq:RDNT) a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and managed imaging centers, announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Jefferies 2011 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, June 9, 2011 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



RadNet, Inc. operates a group of regional networks of diagnostic imaging facilities in the United States. RadNet, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.



**************************************************************

THIS IS NOT A RECOMMENDATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITY!

Disclaimer: Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. Stock-PR.com publisher and its affiliates and contractors are not registered investment advisers or broker/dealers. Our disclaimer is to be read and fully understood before using our site, reading our newsletter or joining our email list. Release of Liability: Through use of this website viewing or using, you agree to hold Stock-PR.com report and Crown Equity Holdings Inc. CRWE, its operators, shareholders, employees and/or contractors harmless and to completely release them from any and all liability due to any and all loss (monetary or otherwise), damages (monetary or otherwise) that you may occur. ( Read more at http://stock-pr.com/disclaimer ). Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) is a newswire as well as an IR and PR firm. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE), in some cases, provides media advertising and public awareness for both public and private companies, as well as disseminating news. As such, in some cases, when Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) advertises for a particular client, Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) charges an advertising fee which it must disclose under 17B. The fee may be in cash, in free trading stock or in restricted stock. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE), if paid in stock, can and may sell those securities during the advertising period. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) has received twenty five thousand dollars ($25,000) in cash from a third party (Friona Gold, LLC) for 1 week of media advertisement services for Hondo Minerals Corporation (OTCPK:HMNC) Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) has received 2,000,000 shares of (144) restricted common stock from the company and anticipates receiving 2,500,000 shares of free trading shares from a third party for six months of media advertisement and IR services for SIGA Resources, Inc. (OTCPK:SGAE)

Sign Up For Free Stock Alerts At http://stock-pr.com/signup