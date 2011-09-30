(ISCA, LIFE, ARTNA, GBLHF) Stock in Review by Stock-PR.com

Stock-PR Reporting

International Speedway Corporation (Nasdaq:ISCA) will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fiscal 2011 third quarter financial results on Thursday, October 6, 2011 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate, dial (888) 694-4641 five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and request to be connected to the ISC earnings call, identification number 11947623. A live Webcast will also be available at that time on the Company's Web site, www.internationalspeedwaycorporation.com , under the "Investor Relations" section. A replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through midnight Thursday, October 20, 2011. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 and enter code 11947623.