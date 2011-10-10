(MJGCF, OZRK, DLLR, PVSA) Stock in Focus by Stock-PR.com

Stock-PR Reporting

FREE Daily Stock Alerts From Stock-PR.com

Majestic Gold Corp. (OTCPK:MJGCF)

Majestic Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in China. The company focuses on its gold project located in the prolific gold region of Song Jiagou in eastern Shandong Province. Majestic Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Gold is metallic, with a yellow color when in a mass, but when finely divided it may be black, ruby, or purple. It is the most malleable and ductile metal. Gold's natural color can be enhanced by alloying it with small amounts of other metals. Gold can be found in rivers, seas and land in many parts of the earth.