Candlesticks - 2 Powerful Signals, The Hanging Man And Hammer

Candlestick formations consisting of a single-session can be powerful signals of reversal that is just about to occur. The most popular among these are exceptionally long or exceptionally short candlesticks. White sessions (doji), or sessions with little or no real body, signal a bullish reversal at the end of a downtrend. And black sessions (doji) signal a bearish reversal at the end of an uptrend. This "rule" is the basic observation of candlesticks. Any session that is exceptionally long or short compared to other sessions may signal reversal.

One pattern signals reversal depending on where it appears. This indicator has a relatively small real body (distance between opening and closing price), but its color does not matter. Both white and black sessions have equal value in this, the hammer or hanging man session. Besides the small real body, the pattern requires a longer than average lower shadow and no upper shadow. The shadow is the area of trading above or below the real body, and its exceptional length reveals that price moved during the session but retreated back into the narrow real body's range.

The hammer or hanging man is shown in the illustration.

When this pattern shows up at the bottom of a downtrend, it predicts a bullish reversal. This is when it is called a hammer. If it shows up at the top of an uptrend, it is bearish and then its name is hanging man. Some traders place more reliance on two-session or three-session candlestick formations, but don't overlook the strength of one-session indicators like these.

There are two main points about this that make it an unusually indicator. First, it is a single-session indicator, but even so it is a fairly strong reversal sign. Second, the color of the real body is not important; in candlesticks, the color of the real body is often among the most significant matters. A white real body results from the price closing higher than its open, and the opposite for a black real body. With hammer and hanging man, the color can be ignored. It might be considered a stronger indicator when the bullish (hammer) version has a white real body, and when the bearish (hanging man) is black. But this is not essential.

All candlestick formations can reveal and foreshadow reversal, making the stronger ones such as hammer and hanging man valuable for entry and exit timing. Even so, any single indicator should be independently confirmed before you act. Confirmation can take place with candlesticks that follow the hammer or hanging man, by tests of resistance or support (especially if they fail, when reversal is most likely), or by volume spikes. Other methods of confirmation can be based on indicators like Relative Strength Index (RSI) or Chaikin Money Flow (NYSEARCA:CMF).

The most important point to keep in mind is that trading and timing accuracy is invariably improved when any indicator is confirmed with a second, different one. Candlesticks are valuable for this, but they are only one of many technicals that offer great value.

To gain more perspective on insights to trading observations and specific strategies, I hope you will join me at ThomsettOptions.com where I publish many additional articles. I also enter a regular series of daily trades and updates. For new trades, I usually include a stock chart marked up with reversal and confirmation, and provide detailed explanations of my rationale. Link to the site at ThomsettOptions.com to learn more. As a new member, if you buy a one-year subscription, you also get a free copy of one of my books, including this new one just released.

I also offer a weekly newsletter subscription if you are interested in a periodic update of news and information and a summary of performance in the virtual portfolio that I manage. All it requires is your e-mail address. Join at Weekly Newsletter I look forward to having you as a subscriber.