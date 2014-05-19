ETFs – Diversification Vs. Dividends

Many ETFs do not pay dividends to shareholders, so for these a comparison of value has to be made between dividend yields on a stock or mutual; fund portfolio, and the value of diversification through the ETF's basket of securities.

Today, however, you can have the best of both worlds. You can get very high dividend yield with ETF or ETN products. However, just seeking double-digit dividends is not the sole criterion for picking an ETF. You also need to examine whether a fund is bullish or bearish. A bullish fund tracks its basket or index of securities; as it rises, so does the value of the ETF. A bearish ETF is the opposite. Share value rises if the basket's net value declines, so the ETF moves opposite.

