ETFs – A Question Of Risk

At first glance, the exchange-traded fund solves many problems. But in fact, are ETFs risky in some forms?

The risks solved include diversification risk …

Click here for the full article on ThomsettStocks.com

To gain more perspective on insights to investing observations and specific analysis, I hope you will join me at ThomsettStocks.com where I publish many additional articles. I also maintain a virtual portfolio of stock at ThomsettStocks.com. For new trades, I include a Chart of the Day marked up with reversal and confirmation, and provide detailed explanations of my rationale. Link to the site to learn more. Review the Membership Benefits today.