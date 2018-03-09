50% Discount For Portfolio Tracking Service

I invite you to join my member portfolio service where I help you to follow your trades ... and to learn by tracking my virtual portfolio. It currently includes 7 stocks and related options trades. With only one month so far, total profits on the portfolio valued at $100,418 have been $2,234, or annualized return of 27.94%. I intend to continue this record of successful trades using my person swing trading and timing system, which I call signal correlation.

Check the benefits of joining. The price for the service is set at $99.97 per month with a 7-day trial for $19.99. You can take advantage of the 'coupon code' by first subscribing to my free Newsletter -- Enter the code you will find in next Friday’s edition for a 50% discount off the normal monthly membership price. But remember, the offer is good only until March 31, 2018.

Based on the record so far, this one-month outcome of profits more than pays for an annual membership. Check the benefits of joining now.