Defensive Investing Made Easy With This Protective Shield

My first job was with Northrop, where I designed equipment to jam heat-seeking missiles so they couldn’t obliterate our aircraft. In those days our equipment was “passive,” meaning it was always on. Some pilots turned our protection off because it degraded aircraft performance. Target date fund glide paths that land safely are like a jamming shield protecting those near retirement against market crashes. In the parlance of investment management, effective shields are “Risk Management” and pilots (investors) who turn it off are either “Market Timers” or in the case of TDFs, misinformed fiduciaries. Most TDF glide paths do not land safely (they end 55% in equities with the balance in (risky) long term bonds) so they do not protect those near retirement. Obliteration will occur when the next market crash happens. Those near retirement will suffer most, and they have no idea how exposed they are. Their jamming devices are malfunctioning and they don’t know it. Fiduciaries are to blame for buying faulty product. “Missile attacks” ( the kind that cause market crashes) are looming. The World Economic Forum identifies 30 clear and present dangers to the stock market. This time it will be worse than 2008. Read more < HERE > Why Target Date Fund Glide Paths Should Land Safely, But Don't We help investors navigate life’s trade-offs between growing wealth and protecting it. Please use our Robo Analyst at Target Date Solutions | Age Sage and if you sponsor a 401(K) plan, please our target date funds described at www.targetdatesolutions.com